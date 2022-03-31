Editorial, 4/1: State offers minimal support to Mead residents

The Nebraska Legislature had the backs of the people of Mead as they attempt to recover from the environmental disaster created by the AltEn ethanol plant until it didn’t.

Rather, senators turned the state’s back on Mead when they failed to include full funding for an ongoing effort to understand the environmental and health effects created by the contamination of land and water by chemicals released from the biofuel plant, which was shut down in 2021 after years of environmental violations.

Researchers from the University of Nebraska Medical Center and University of Nebraska-Lincoln have spent months tracing the environmental impacts of the solid and liquid byproducts of the pesticide-treated seed that was processed by the plant by studying honey bees, and other wildlife, surface and groundwater and the potential health impacts on area residents.

That study, vital to understanding what happened with the spread of the contaminants in Saunders County and in preparing mitigation efforts, will come to a halt when its funding runs out – simply because the Legislature was unwilling to spend the $7.9 million requested by the research team to continue its work through 2025.

Thursday, however, the Legislature did take the smallest possible step forward, voting to approve $1 million to continue the study.

Some of the team’s work will be wrapped up in the coming months, including a survey of 1,000 households within a 6-mile radius of the plant regarding health effects. As of last month, 213 surveys had been returned with 147 individuals indicating they wished to have their blood or urine collected for analysis of pesticide contamination.

The survey and analysis will be completed regardless of whether the funds run out, according to study leader Dr. Eleanor Rogan, chair of UNMC’s Department of Health Promotion. And a report with the findings, an estimate of the future health needs of Mead and surrounding area and a response to the perceived health threat, will be prepared and made public.

The longer term impact of AltEn may go unexamined. A proposed medical registry to track long-term health issues such as pediatric cancer, birth defects and Parkinson’s disease would be abandoned, as would monitoring how the toxins are moving through creeks and streams toward the Platte River or seeping into the soil and the groundwater.

UNMC is now looking for other sources for funding for the study. If it can collect enough to continue the study into 2023, the Legislature could then write its wrong and fully fund the necessary research that would, in delineating the contamination and the health impact, provide the basis for a true recovery from the disaster.

The people of Mead and the environment deserve that chance at recovery rather than being brushed off to save a few million dollars in a nearly $10 billion budget.

