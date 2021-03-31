Editorial, 4/1: Fans in the stands is the next step toward normality

April, at last. No fooling. And there appears to be light -- the warm glow of bright sunshine -- after 13 months of darkness.
Vaccinations are here. Nearly half of America has received at least one of the shots necessary for COVID-19 immunization, and any adult Nebraskan can now set up an appointment to be vaccinated.
We're well on our way to protecting our most at-risk sector of the population, and the spring weather is shining brightly as we head into the Easter weekend.
Locally, the sign that we're heading toward pre-COVID normality came last week when the Big Ten Conference loosened its grip on member schools by allowing them to have fans attend regular-season sporting activities this spring.
The conference allowed schools to determine how many fans can attend, based on local health measures. That's a sizable change, as the Big Ten's Council of Presidents and Chancellors have had the controls for the past year and had not allowed any of the 14 member schools to host general fans.
As a result, there were fans in the Haymarket Park and Bowlin Stadium grandstands last weekend, watching the Huskers play baseball and softball, respectively -- the first collegiate sporting activities with the roar of the crowd in more than a calendar year.
There was a buzz in the Historic Haymarket district last weekend, similar to early March when Pinnacle Bank Arena hosted state basketball for two straight weekends. But it differed because unlike state basketball, Husker games are more than a singular event. They are constant. There's always another game on the horizon, while each season is used to set both the clock and calendar.
In four weeks, we'll mark another milestone when the Red and White Spring Game takes center stage and more than 40,000 fans will be allowed inside Memorial Stadium for the annual scrimmage.
Football signifies our official return to normality. The May 1 spring game is a first step in determining if we'll be ready for more than half-capacity in the fall.
Will fans be responsible enough to continue adhering to proper distancing, while following the health measures necessary to use this as a building block?
Or will they take for granted this return to the past and forget the lessons learned and have it be the reason we took a step back in our fight with this virus?
Time will tell.
We have faith that fans will responsibly enjoy the ballgames. One of life's simple pleasures is taking in a ballgame on a warm day, and they'll savor it because the sacrifice of going without last year wasn't easy.