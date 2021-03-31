Editorial, 4/1: Fans in the stands is the next step toward normality

There was a buzz in the Historic Haymarket district last weekend, similar to early March when Pinnacle Bank Arena hosted state basketball for two straight weekends. But it differed because unlike state basketball, Husker games are more than a singular event. They are constant. There's always another game on the horizon, while each season is used to set both the clock and calendar.

In four weeks, we'll mark another milestone when the Red and White Spring Game takes center stage and more than 40,000 fans will be allowed inside Memorial Stadium for the annual scrimmage.

Football signifies our official return to normality. The May 1 spring game is a first step in determining if we'll be ready for more than half-capacity in the fall.

Will fans be responsible enough to continue adhering to proper distancing, while following the health measures necessary to use this as a building block?

Or will they take for granted this return to the past and forget the lessons learned and have it be the reason we took a step back in our fight with this virus?

Time will tell.