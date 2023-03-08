Longtime fans are keenly aware that we used to mark the state basketball tournaments arriving in Lincoln each year by the weather. The basketball inside was often greeted with a blizzard outside.

That changed three years ago when the state tournaments gave us the first glimpse of what was about to come -- and it had nothing to do with the weather.

The good news is that the COVID-19 pandemic that left its mark on the 2020 tournaments has passed, and while the virus hasn't completely been eradicated, we have learned to live with it.

The great news is that state basketball -- those two weeks of Lincoln being the center of the Nebraska basketball universe -- is once again a big part of the local conversation.

We endorse the Nebraska State Activities Association's decision of going back to letting the girls and boys have their own tournament weeks to shine.

Bunching them together a year ago made for a six-day smorgasbord of basketball. For many, it was just too much, considering the week featured 92 games and the crowning of a dozen state championship squads.

The city's hospitality industry -- with more than 5,300 hotel rooms at its disposal -- handled the influx of teams and their fans from all over the state without a problem.

But doing it over two weeks seems to make more sense.

Not to mention, seemingly more dollars.

Anyone who was wandering the Historic Haymarket last weekend got a reminder of the economic impact these tournaments bring to Lincoln.

Restaurants were packed during meal hours. Shops saw brisk foot traffic throughout and the parking garages had few vacant stalls.

Expect similar crowds this week when the state's best boys basketball teams compete at Pinnacle Bank Arena and the Devaney Center.

Economic impact aside -- and last year's tournaments generated about $6 million -- hosting state basketball showcases Lincoln as a destination city, a place with plenty to offer visitors and one that values its quality-of-life amenities.

More important, it rewards athletes from all over the state by allowing them to compete inside world-class venues.

There's something special about state tournament week — and something even more memorable about getting to a state championship game. Teams began preparing last fall for this. The goal of getting to Lincoln was always on the horizon.

We congratulate every player and coach whose dream of getting here has been realized. Events like this is where memories are made.