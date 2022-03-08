Editorial, 3/9: Long waits for treatment need attention

Criminal justice and mental health issues overlap frequently.

Police, on the front lines of the public safety continuum, must be equipped to deal with people who wrestle with mental illness. A judicial system must be prepared to evaluate, prosecute or defend the accused. And corrections or Health and Human Services personnel must be equipped to rehabilitate.

At a Judiciary Committee last week, legislators heard that it takes an average of 128 days for a defendant found not competent to stand trial to get treatment. In Lincoln, that average is 145. And Lancaster County Board Chair Deb Schorr said one person had been waiting in the county jail for 365 days.

"It is a violation of human dignity to make these people who are incompetent sit in county jails because we won't provide the capacity down at the Regional Center or at some other suitable place to have their competency restored," said Sen. Steve Lathrop of Omaha, Judiciary Committee chair.

LB1223, introduced by Sen. Matt Hansen of Lincoln, would make the state -- through HHS -- pay $100 per person for every day after 30 days that someone waits in county facility waiting for treatment. The bill would also require HHS to report its progress annually to the Legislature and to set minimums for number of beds available for different types commitment in state hospitals.

The provisions of LB1223 aren't a cure-all. No one could expect them to be. As Lathrop noted, $100 per day per person might not be enough of an incentive for HHS to act.

And creating beds -- one advocacy group identified needs for more than 50% more than the 507 the state has -- and hiring staff present hurdles, regardless of how much money one throws at the problem.

But incentive -- even a small one -- and accountability combined with ingenuity might put us on a better path.

Our society benefits by trying to restore defendants to competency as quickly as possible, and that only happens with prompt assessment and treatment. But the faster we can restore people to competency, the faster we can get them onto the correct rehabilitative track, the less time they might spend in the corrections system and the sooner they can be back living fulfilling and productive lives.

LB1223 is no fix-all, but it might be a couple steps down the right path.

