It's almost spring in an odd-numbered year, so the latest crop of campaign yard signs are poking up in yards, along busy streets and around intersections.

Friday was the deadline for candidates filing for the spring election — the primary on April 4 and the general election May 2.

Lincoln will pick a mayor, City Council members in the four districts, two members for the Airport Authority board and Lincoln Public School Board of Education members for three districts.

Twenty-eight Lincoln residents have filed to run, investing their time, effort and, in some cases, money for the opportunity to serve the public and shape policy. They should be commended. And treated with respect — by voters and each other.

Our wishes for this campaign season — as always — are for civil discourse, substantive debate and a high turnout of informed voters.

Our city, its schools and its airport are in the midst of critical decisions.

Now is the moment for Lincoln and its airport to lay plans for future development, to lead the state in its fight against brain drain, the loss of our next generation of business and government leaders, and to lure diverse new businesses.

Education has become a flashpoint for cultural conflict, and at times teaching our young has taken a back seat to scoring political points.

This city election cycle needs to be about substance, ideas, priorities and direction. It doesn't need to be about attack ads. We need candidates and supporters to say why voters should be for someone, not why voters should be against someone else.

Continuing in its longstanding tradition, the Journal Star newsroom will produce candidate profiles and a voters' guide with candidate answers to each race's most critical questions.

And the Journal Star editorial board will interview each candidate and publish — with much debate and deliberation — endorsements in each race.

Readers often ask why our board endorses candidates. The answer has been the same for the century or more that it's gone on. The editorial board opines on important issues year-round, and few issues matter more than the selection of those setting our public policy.

Our endorsements reflect a consensus of the board — not a unanimous opinion — and are intended to be the start of a community discussion, not the final word.

Writers of letters to the editor will have plenty to say — and civilly we hope. But the real final word will belong to each voter. It is a special trust we place in our elected officials and special obligation we all have in selecting them.