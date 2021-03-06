Editorial, 3/7: Crackdown on protests would infringe on First Amendment

Of greater concern is how the bill criminalizes the act of rioting in far too broad of terms.

Under Albrecht’s bill, anyone who knowingly – an adverb that further muddies the water – participates in a riot can be prosecuted. It classifies a riot as a disturbance “involving an assemblage of three or more persons, which by tumultuous and violent conduct, creates grave danger of substantial damage to property or serious bodily injury to persons.”

That wording opens the door for anyone participating in a protest that escalates to be criminally charged, ACLU of Nebraska attorney Spike Eickholt noted at last week’s hearing on the bill before the Judiciary Committee. As such, it marks clear infringement on people’s First Amendment right to peaceably assemble, regardless of what other individuals may be doing at the gathering.

And the First Amendment concerns with LB111 don’t stop with assembly, going further to criminalize an attempt to “prevent or disrupt a lawful meeting, procession, or gathering … by physical action of verbal utterance.” Again, existing protocols can be used to deal with unruly, disruptive people at such events without turning to newly written criminal laws.