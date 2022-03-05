Editorial, 3/6: State tournament week brings a new format, a new tradition this year

Longtime fans are keenly aware that we used to mark the state basketball tournaments arriving in Lincoln each year by the weather. The basketball inside was often greeted with a blizzard outside.

Then we tracked state basketball by a virus.

Two years ago marked the unofficial start to the pandemic and virus-related shutdown when the Nebraska Boys High School Basketball Tournament was played without fans for the first time.

Last year, there were restrictions, but there was optimism, and we began celebrating normality with warm weather, a bustling Haymarket district and the reopening of a number of bars and restaurants.

The ups and downs of COVID-19 again find us with the number of omicron cases on the decline and a sense that the worst is behind us as we embark on another state tournament week — this one as different as any ever held in the Capital City.

For the first time, the girls and boys tourneys will be held simultaneously. It will make for a six-day smorgasbord of high school basketball, which gets underway early Monday morning and won't end until late Saturday night when a Class D-2 boys champion is crowned at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

And if that sounds like a lot of basketball, it is. Six classes and two genders. There will be 92 games played in those six days, including 24 games played each of the first two days at PBA, Devaney Sports Center and two area high schools.

And if that sounds like a pull on Lincoln's hospitality industry, the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau says it's nothing the city can't handle.

Lincoln has about 5,300 hotel rooms, which is more than enough to accommodate those coming to town in the next week. In fact, Derek Feyerherm, the director of sales for the CVB, said many city hotels still have rooms available.

The only possible detractor comes with the double-edged sword of success. There is the potential for a small school in western Nebraska to spend as many as five nights in a hotel. The cost of housing and feeding teams for the better part of a week doesn't come cheaply. Now imagine if they are fortunate enough to send both boys and girls teams to Lincoln.

Most schools would say that's an expense they're willing to absorb, that they'll find ways to make it happen, because weeks like this matter. We couldn't agree more.

There's something special about state tournament week — and something even more memorable about getting to a state championship game. Teams began preparing last fall for this. The goal of getting to Lincoln was always on the horizon. Now it's here.

We congratulate every player and coach whose dream of getting here has been realized. We wish you a wonderful — and with great hope — a lengthy stay in our city. It's weeks such as this where memories are made.

Savor it. You'll never forget it. And let's hope that the tradition of blizzards this week truly is a thing of the past.

