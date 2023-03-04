In 2003, economic development consultants Angelou Economics delivered a report to the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce that, through its recommendations, led to the development of huge city-changing projects, most notably Innovation Campus and Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Last month, the chamber unveiled its new strategic plan for the city, prepared in collaboration with a pair of consultants, that, we hope, can serve as a driving force for another decade of development, carrying Lincoln into a prosperous future.

The plan, titled Vitality Lincoln, focuses on a half-dozen strategies: attracting and retaining diverse talent; providing distinctive destination assets; pursuing targeted economic development; creating vibrant and balanced growth; providing dynamic entrepreneurial systems and support and creating a compelling image and awareness.

Each of those are ambitious and will require considerable thought and effort to implement.

That thought would begin, for example, by determining what can be done to create “distinctive” destination assets that aren’t being done elsewhere in the region that will bring people to the city -- including and beyond new sports complexes.

And, creating balanced growth will mean going beyond expanding the tech sector to the creation of additional manufacturing jobs and encouraging small business rather than putting all the city’s eggs in the baskets of a few large employers.

Each of those strategies is intentionally broad and unlikely to capture public attention. But several of the projects delineated in the plan already have done so.

That starts with the creation of a new convention center, in or near downtown, that could host more than 200 events a year, part of the “destination assets” strategy.

But it also include less “sexy” projects that are critical to Lincoln’s future: developing a second water source for the growing city; building an East Beltway that would spur development on the east side of the city, building affordable housing, now in short supply, and expanding child care, both of which will be needed as Lincoln and its workforce grows over the next decade.

None of those projects will be as transformative as the arena, which has drawn millions for concerts, basketball and other events and provided the anchor for the development of the now flourishing restaurant and bar Haymarket district. But each could have valuable impacts on the city’s quality of life and economy.

It should be obvious that none of those projects can or should be implemented by the private sector alone. Each will require the involvement of city government, some the nonprofit sector and most the Legislature.

To that end, bills that would provide initial funding for the key projects are now pending before the Legislature.

They include $60 million in one-time spending from the state’s cash reserve to help pay for the convention center, $200 million from the federal Coronavirus State Fiscal Recovery Fund for developing a second water source; $25 million from the general fund to begin planning the East Beltway and $10 million from the cash reserve for grants to build affordable housing.

It’s unlikely that Lincoln will get the entire $295 million from the Legislature this session, but any funds received will be the necessary first steps forward to implementing the plan that we believe is a blueprint for a vital 21st century Lincoln.