Editorial, 3/5: Lawsuit was imperative to force change at Mead plant

The company, however, consistently resisted government efforts to get it to control and clean up its operations, with slow or no responses to orders and inquiries, even as area landowners found animals sick and dying from the pollution.

The massive scale of the complaint, which includes 18 causes of action, is more like an antitrust lawsuit filed against a tech firm than any other action that Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson has taken to enforce the state’s environmental laws.

“What’s driving this is just a poorly, poorly run corporation that failed to recognize the authority of the state and comply with our environmental standards," Peterson said. "That's why it's so extensive."

The complaint’s single heartening finding is that AltEn was the only ethanol plant in Nebraska and one of the two plants in the country using treated seed corn as an ethanol feedstock.

The AltEn plant is shut down for the foreseeable future, and it is likely the Legislature will soon pass Sen. Bruce Bostelman’s bill to prohibit the use of treated corn in fuel production if the byproduct is deemed unsafe for livestock consumption or land application.

That should eliminate any chance that AltEn, or any other ethanol plant, will repeat pesticide pollution. And the court case should require the company to properly dispose of the distiller’s grain and clean up the lagoons and water pollution before it can be given an opportunity to operate again.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0