Voters in the Raymond Central Public Schools district have until May 9 to cast their mail-in ballots for a $41.8 million bond issue that would fund a new consolidated elementary school and renovations at its existing junior/senior high school.

That proposal -- seemingly a straight-forward plan to provide a new, better, more economically efficient elementary -- is more complicated and contentious than it appears because it will result in the closing of elementary schools in Valparaiso and Ceresco, sending those students to the main campus in Raymond.

A vivid illustration of the issues school districts are facing across the state, consolidation is opposed by parents, who don’t want to see their kids bused to the new school, and by the village boards and community advocates, who argue that the elementary schools are the main reasons young parents move to the town and closing them would hurt the communities in both the short and long term.

That same argument pits economic and educational necessity to consolidate schools against the towns and villages that don’t want to lose the schools that are seen as the heart of the communities.

That discussion is particularly acute for districts in depopulating rural areas, where student numbers are projected to continue to decline year after year.

Those decisions almost inevitably result in the closing of one or more high schools, depriving a town of not only its own school, but the sports teams, bands, plays and musical performances and other activities that anchor and bring together the small communities.

School and district consolidations are far from new. Raymond Central High School is the result of a 1966 vote to merge schools in Ceresco and Valparaiso.

But pressure to consolidate continues, and, in fact, may be increasing – at the same time the Legislature and Gov. Jim Pillen are attempting to create a new school funding formula that would guarantee that all schools receive some state aid.

That funding alone might not be enough to slow or stop consolidations within and between districts. Nor should it necessarily be aimed at doing so.

Any consolidation decisions are, rightfully, left up to school boards and district voters – the ultimate example of local control that is the foundation of our educational system.

But those who are crafting new state school funding and related issues need to seriously consider the impact of those measures on consolidation, and determine whether there is a need to incentivize consolidation or prioritize preserving existing schools and districts.

Whether it happens overtly or is a consequence of legislative measures that are passed, consolidations will affect life, for better or worse, in dozens of towns and villages where schools are seen as community centerpieces.