Editorial, 3/31: Local races make a world of difference

Imagine you're driving down the road and hit a pothole. Doesn't take much of an imagination perhaps.

Do you think to yourself, "Darn that Senator Sasse!" or "Gee, thanks, Governor Ricketts!"? Federal and state funding surely has an impact on our city streets.

But it's local government where the rubber meets the road -- literally and figuratively.

The decisions made by our City Council, our School Board, and as we have seen recently, the Airport Authority, hit us where we live, right in the pocketbook and most any other proximity-related cliche.

So vote. There's a primary on Tuesday, and a general election in Lincoln on May 4. They matter. Voter turnout numbers, though, tell us not everyone understands this.

More than 78% of registered residents in Lancaster County cast votes in November, with a contentious and historic presidential race, U.S. Senate and House contests, controversial initiated measures and the usual half of the Legislature among items on the ballot.

The last city election, in 2019, saw only 31.1% voter turnout for the April primary and 36.8% turnout for the May general election. And there was a mayoral contest to spice up that ticket.