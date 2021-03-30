Editorial, 3/31: Local races make a world of difference

Imagine you're driving down the road and hit a pothole. Doesn't take much of an imagination perhaps.
Do you think to yourself, "Darn that Senator Sasse!" or "Gee, thanks, Governor Ricketts!"? Federal and state funding surely has an impact on our city streets.
But it's local government where the rubber meets the road -- literally and figuratively.
The decisions made by our City Council, our School Board, and as we have seen recently, the Airport Authority, hit us where we live, right in the pocketbook and most any other proximity-related cliche.
So vote. There's a primary on Tuesday, and a general election in Lincoln on May 4. They matter. Voter turnout numbers, though, tell us not everyone understands this.
More than 78% of registered residents in Lancaster County cast votes in November, with a contentious and historic presidential race, U.S. Senate and House contests, controversial initiated measures and the usual half of the Legislature among items on the ballot.
The last city election, in 2019, saw only 31.1% voter turnout for the April primary and 36.8% turnout for the May general election. And there was a mayoral contest to spice up that ticket.
The last city election without a mayoral race drew only 23.8% for the primary and 30.1% for the general.
While the Journal Star doesn't keep detailed records the way the election commission does, our unscientific count would indicate that there's a lot on folks' minds. In the last 12 months, we've likely set a record with more than 1,100 published letters to the editor. Lots of folks have had lots of opinions -- probably the majority of them about issues decided on the local level.
So vote. If you're going to talk the talk, you'd better walk the walk. That means participating in our community by acting. And that means voting.
COVID has altered our lives immeasurably in the last 12 months. One impact has been the pronounced growth in mail-in voting. It's easier now than ever to cast your vote. And if you aren't registered to vote in the April primary, your voter registration for May 4 just needs to be postmarked by April 16 or delivered in person to the election office by April 23.
We'll say it again: So vote. Do your homework. Check out the Journal Star Voters' Guide. Talk to your neighbors. Contact the candidates. Be part of the process. And be part of Lincoln's success.