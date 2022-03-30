Editorial, 3/31: Lancaster County stuck in a vicious cycle when it comes to growth

One day we may look back on this era in Lancaster County as a pivotal moment.

Construction of the South Beltway continues toward completion, which will open residential and business opportunities and the promise of economic growth.

And infrastructure improvements and entertainment and recreational enhancements are improving an already great quality of life.

However, recently released Census numbers indicate the growth over the last year has been modest at best, a warning sign that shouldn't be ignored.

The Journal Star's Matt Olberding reported last week that Lancaster County's estimated population as of July 1 was 324,514, which was up about 1,900 people from the 2020 Census as of April of that year and about 1,600 more than the July 2020 population estimate.

The Lincoln Metropolitan Statistical Area, which includes Lancaster and Seward counties, grew by roughly the same numbers.

In raw numbers, Lancaster County had the second-highest population growth in the state, trailing only Sarpy County. But in terms of percentage growth, it ranked only 20th in the April 2020-July 2021 period and 23rd in the July 2020-July 2021 period.

Sure, it's growth, but at a far slower pace than we have been used to, and the rate of growth is a measurement of success.

Are we doing something wrong? Did the pandemic just freeze us where we are? Are other forces at work slowly causing stagnation?

A historically low unemployment rate and a challenging affordable housing market have created a vicious cycle, where dramatic growth in the population base will be difficult for now.

Economically, city leaders are on a never-ended mission to attract industry and companies here. But with an unemployment rate that is well below 2%, it's hard to find companies willing to make the jump here.

The alternative is to draw employees from other cities or states, but without enough affordable housing, there are only so many new people who can be brought to Lincoln or its surrounding neighbors.

As a result, the growth begins to flatten -- the first sign on the road to stagnation.

The time for incentivizing developers to build affordable and attractive housing for first-time buyers is long overdue.

This is a great place to relocate, but providing entry points is essential. Lancaster County -- with its low crime rate, excellent schools and small-town feel -- offers a great quality of life for anyone who lives here. If we can get people to give it a try, chances are they'll choose to stay here for the long-term.

And therein lies the challenge: Providing the full-service opportunities -- from housing to careers to quality of life -- that makes this a viable option for young people and families. Figuring out the equation will put the region on a self-perpetuating cycle of success.

