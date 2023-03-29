Times change and, with them, city ordinances should, too.

In this editorial space, we have talked about how new rules and standards have slowly added to the cost of housing, making what was once affordable much less so.

But a simple, recent example by the city -- re-evaluation of the requirement that private swimming pools be fenced in -- shows how it can work the other way, too.

It started with the city of Lincoln's plan to annex 445 acres -- 77 acreages of southeast Lincoln -- generally bounded by 70th and 84th streets and Pine Lake and Yankee Hill roads.

The City Council approved the annexation on Monday. The issue has raised numerous homeowner concerns, most prominently about fire protection, wrote Journal Star city reporter Margaret Reist.

One sticking point, thought, involved swimming pools, and the city’s ordinance that requires pools that hold at least 18 inches of water to have at least a 4-foot-high fence with gaps less than 4 inches surrounding them.

Although such regulations for swimming pools are common in cities with building and safety codes, fences aren’t required in the county, said Scott Holmes, environmental health manager with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.

Technology for pool covers, homeowners say, has changed, making them much safer. The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, which oversees the rules, has agreed to reconsider the fence ordinance.

Clearly, the city is attempting to accommodate the soon-to-be Lincoln residents. If they aren't going to be grandfathered in and will be bound by city regulations, at least city officials are willing to listen and consider changes to some of them.

Changes in circumstances and technology are driving the pool re-evaluation, but that same open-mindedness should extend to every ordinance on the books to ensure each is still relevant in our ever-changing world.

In this case, proposed changes to the ordinance would allow pool covers that meet certain specifications, along with pool alarms, and they would be just as effective as fences.

This change won't affect most homeowners. It won't suddenly increase the affordable housing stock in Lincoln. But it's an example of what needs to happen with many ordinances. What rules and regulations no longer serve the public?

This will be an ongoing effort, examining situations as they arise, but it's part of the long-term work Lincoln must do to balance quality of life with quantity of places to live.