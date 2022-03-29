Editorial, 3/30: Sad conclusion to a lengthy career of service

Rep. Jeff Fortenberry's service in the U.S. House of Representatives ends Thursday, when the resignation he announced Saturday takes effect.

His conviction by a federal jury -- after just two hours of deliberation -- on charges of concealing illegal campaign contributions and two counts of lying to federal agents casts a pall on a lengthy career of public service.

Nine times voters in the 1st Congressional District sent Fortenberry to Washington, D.C., to do their work. The Republican was rarely seriously challenged in a campaign, winning two races with more than 70% of the vote.

Many will remember Fortenberry's years in office for his work on behalf of Yazidi refugees, Lou Gehrig's Disease patients, people with Type 1 diabetes and Offutt Air Force Base.

But overshadowing it all will be a guilty verdict, a possible appeal and a June 28 sentencing where he could get five years in prison on each of the three counts.

Fortenberry was probably as popular as any politician who put himself or herself solidly on one end of the political spectrum or the other. In this fractured nation, he clearly had found a measure of Democratic support in Lincoln. And while you can't make a political omelet without breaking some eggs, Fortenberry was measured in his tone and approach. Even cautious.

Until he wasn't. The defense had its explanations as to how Fortenberry ended up on the wrong side of the FBI after receiving donations coming from a foreign national and then, in the jury's eyes, lying about them.

What can one take from this dramatic fall?

• Politics are messy. The intersection of power and money is a dangerous one, especially for someone not paying very close attention.

• Decent people make mistakes. Fortenberry didn't fool voters for 17 years. He ably represented his constituents. He was reliably conservative, which didn't sit well with everyone, but he was consistent. He had a few missteps, generally more worthy of an eye-roll than an indictment. But his legacy will likely be his criminal convictions rather than his political ones.

• The pain in "campaign." With House members holding only two-year terms, the work of campaigning – really fund-raising -- never stops. And while the rules are clear, the never-ending cycle can be mind-numbing and, eventually, integrity-numbing.

None of this is to excuse the fact that, according to a jury, Fortenberry broke the law. The guilty verdict plays to the worst stereotypes of dishonest politicians.

But Fortenberry is more than his last tragic act. And public service is more than its latest blemish.

