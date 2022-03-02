Editorial, 3/3: School board's pick for new superintendent a solid one

Paul Gausman is no stranger to Lincoln and its schools, a familiarity that can only be a plus when the veteran educator takes over as Lincoln Public Schools superintendent in July.

Unanimously selected from four candidates by the Board of Education to succeed the retiring Steve Joel, Gausman, now the highly regarded superintendent of Sioux City Community Schools, will bring a wealth of experience into the city’s second-highest leadership position, behind only the mayor.

Named Iowa’s Superintendent of the Year in 2014 and a finalist for National Superintendent of the Year four years later, Gausman has an impressive list of accomplishments in his 14 years leading Sioux City’s schools. They include growing the four-year graduation rate to 90%, constructing nine new elementary schools, adding science centers to all three high schools and implementing a career pathways program for middle school and high school students.

And, the most telling of all his accomplishments, Gausman developed groundbreaking anti-bullying policies after, in a display of transparency, opening schools to cameras that created the illuminating 2011 documentary “Bully.”

Last December, Gausman was elected president of the Urban Superintendents Association of America, a group of more than 150 superintendents in the U.S. and Canada who lead mid-size urban districts, like Sioux City, which has just less than 12,000 students.

In Lincoln, he’ll be leading a district much larger than Sioux City’s, with 42,000 students, but will face many of the same issues he did in Iowa, including opening two new high schools and a new elementary school.

Gausman, however, isn’t coming to Lincoln believing he has all the answers to all the issues before the district or claiming to know everything about LPS and Lincoln.

In fact, the 90-day transition plan he presented before he was hired boils down to, in his words, building relationships at all levels of the community.

That’s where his familiarity with Lincoln can come into play. The Fremont native played drums in the Cornhusker Marching Band while studying at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, was a student-teacher at Lincoln Southeast and, after receiving his bachelor’s degree in music education, taught in the music department at Lincoln Northeast, where he was associate band director.

That background should give him a jump-start in building community relationships and collaborating with the board.

In short, Gausman appears to be well suited to follow in the footsteps of Joel, who ably guided LPS through years of expanding enrollment, school construction, curriculum controversy and a devastating fire at the district office.

The last remaining question: What is Gausman’s snow day policy? On that always contentious issue, Joel has a piece of advice for his successor: “I would tell him this: I would expect to get a beating on snow days in Lincoln. It comes with the territory.”

