Editorial, 3/3: Lots of hope for a brighter 2021 in Lincoln

Even before the first plants poke their green heads above the soil, there's another pre-spring reminder of the growth and promise of the year ahead.
And on Sunday, it was in the Journal Star.
The annual Directions section chronicles the year that was and the year that will be in Lincoln, making milestones, examining trends and peering out just beyond the business horizon.
The Directions section always looks back -- way, way back -- honoring the businesses that have served the community and employed residents for 10 to 100 years.
Looking back a little less far, there was no avoiding the COVID pandemic that touched lives and livelihoods. It created unimaginable challenges and hardship, especially within the hospitality industry and other areas directly impacted by state and local directed health measures.
It also created opportunities as businesses adapted.
Grocers and restaurants alike shifted to a world where folks felt safer buying their food without leaving their cars.
Manufacturers altered production lines to bring to market new products that spoke to a community and a country that needed to mask up, disinfect and socially distance.
And bold entrepreneurs dove into new ventures despite the uncertainty.
Lincoln Chamber of Commerce President Wendy Birdsall drew a historical parallel for reporter Matt Olberding, noting that a pandemic in 1918 and 1919 preceded the dramatic growth of the "Roarding '20s," almost precisely 100 years ago. Birdsall believes another "Roaring '20s," this one a 21st-century version, is on Lincoln's horizon.
Directions examined the likely impact of casino gaming on tourism, of construction of two new high schools, the return of Air Force planes to Lincoln while Offutt's runway is being replaced, a booming housing market (suburban and downtown), multiplying health care options and -- always -- more restaurants.
The conclusion: Big things lie ahead.
State and city government leaders made lots of headlines. Behind the scenes, business leaders were engaged in important work, too. A resilient business community weathered a hard year with creativity and unity. Lincoln supported itself -- investing and shopping locally and tipping generously.
With WarHorse Lincoln perhaps the highest-profile project, that and plenty of other developments promise both jobs and places to enjoy time away from our jobs. The versatility and adaptability fostered amid the chaos of COVID has provided a foundation for the city to build upon.
Armed with a vaccine and confidence, Lincoln is primed for a big 2021.