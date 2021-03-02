Editorial, 3/3: Lots of hope for a brighter 2021 in Lincoln

Even before the first plants poke their green heads above the soil, there's another pre-spring reminder of the growth and promise of the year ahead.

And on Sunday, it was in the Journal Star.

The annual Directions section chronicles the year that was and the year that will be in Lincoln, making milestones, examining trends and peering out just beyond the business horizon.

The Directions section always looks back -- way, way back -- honoring the businesses that have served the community and employed residents for 10 to 100 years.

Looking back a little less far, there was no avoiding the COVID pandemic that touched lives and livelihoods. It created unimaginable challenges and hardship, especially within the hospitality industry and other areas directly impacted by state and local directed health measures.

It also created opportunities as businesses adapted.

Grocers and restaurants alike shifted to a world where folks felt safer buying their food without leaving their cars.

Manufacturers altered production lines to bring to market new products that spoke to a community and a country that needed to mask up, disinfect and socially distance.