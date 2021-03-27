Editorial, 3/28: Native mascots should be dropped immediately

"While removing mascots alone is insufficient to address underlying concerns of racism and systemic discrimination, panelists (on the committee) described it as an important first step," the report concluded.

Amazingly, there are too many Americans these days willing to chalk all of this up to the "cancel culture" merely claiming another.

However, long before there was ever such a term, this was an issue. It's dishonest and a deflection by too many Twitter trolls to try to compare this to recent stories of Mr. Potato Head and Dr. Seuss -- issues that went viral because of their sheer idiocy.

We have no doubt that when the 20 Nebraska high schools with such mascots chose them, most did so as a way of proudly honoring the tribes they chose to represent. However, other than the three such schools on located on reservations, the names weren't theirs to take and, in doing so, they robbed the Natives of some of their heritage.

In addition, by taking on the name of Native tribes and their honored titles, these teams subjected their namesakes to ridicule and ostracization by athletic opponents. In the name of a rivalry or a big game, they have said hurtful things and taken part in harmful acts that have crossed the lines of good taste, while also blatantly demonstrating acts of racism.