Editorial, 3/27: State must act to stem tide of community corrections walkaways

In the first 11 months of 2021, 36 people, all but one less than a year from becoming eligible for parole, “walked away” from the state’s community correction facilities, seemingly baffling in that escapes would, in the end, only lead to months or years longer of incarceration.

In investigating the reasons for the walkaways, the state’s Inspector General of Corrections Doug Koebernick found that the community corrections facilities are overcrowded, plagued with “rampant substance abuse” and fail to provide meaningful mental health care for the incarcerated people.

Sadly, the findings in Koebernick’s 34-page report released last month are far from surprising as they echo the troubling issues in the Nebraska Department of Corrections as a whole and, particularly, in the state’s prison system, which ranks as the most overcrowded in the country.

The Lincoln facility, which is larger than that in Omaha, was designed to house just over 300 men and 82 women. It now houses nearly 600 people, with eight men often sharing rooms designed for four.

That population makes the Lincoln facility, at best, understaffed and dramatically stresses the staff that is there. To wit, a 2016 staffing analysis conducted by the Corrections Department recommended that each case manager at the facility have their case load limited to 40 inmates. That ratio currently is approximately 100 to 1 in Lincoln.

Koebernick also found that “significant shortcomings” in the use of electronic-monitoring systems to track incarcerated people and disparities in the punishment of men and women found guilty of escape as contributing factors in walkaways.

The primary solution to the community corrections crisis, Koebernick suggested, would be to “right-size” the population at the Lincoln facility by dropping the number of those confined there to far closer to its designed capacity and to seek work release opportunities outside Lincoln and Omaha.

But again, as with other suggestions for prison reform, Koebernick’s recommendations were rejected out of hand by Corrections Director Scott Frakes, arguing that the Lincoln facility has a “statutory operational capacity” of 575 people, that the state has already invested $22 million into the facility and citing the high cost of contracting with city and county jails for work release programs outside the two metropolitan areas.

Stunningly, Frakes stated that, contrary to the facts discovered by the Inspector General’s investigation, he simply didn’t agree that the escapes are tied to the size, location or quality of mental health care offered at the community corrections facility.

Rather, Frakes cited “poor impulse control, substance abuse, self-sabotage” as reasons for the walkways. Those may, in fact, explain a few of the walkaways. But the report makes it clear that the overcrowding and lack of mental health services are the primary causes for the escapes.

Because of that, Frakes should be required by the Legislature to implement Koebernick’s recommendations as quickly as possible and, in doing so, to solve at least one of the many problems the department has, for decades, tried to ignore.

