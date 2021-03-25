Editorial, 3/26: Protections for student journalists are needed

Sen. Mike Groene said: “This bill doesn’t create free speech. It creates censorship by one person who decides what’s going to be in that paper.”

However, the senator from North Platte has it reversed; the current system allows for that censorship to exist with one person in a way Morfeld’s legislation seeks to undo.

By definition, student newspapers are the work of the students, not the school or the district itself – which Morfeld’s bill specifies – and those students are well within their rights to uncover news and bring it to light.

And while an adviser or teacher absolutely should help young journalists grow and set out the legal guardrails of libel and invasion of privacy, those faculty members would be immune from punishment from administrators or school boards under the proposal. The measure doesn’t provide immunity for those who commit unlawful acts while writing.

This wisely written bill has languished for years before the Legislature, and the bipartisan support it received to advance to second-round debate is encouraging. However, only 28 senators – well short of the 33 needed to end a filibuster – voted in favor of its progress.

But the need clearly exists.

Nebraska student journalists who testified before lawmakers have participated in democracy and shared their stories – including those that school employees sought to quash – and senators must seize this momentum to ensure the state’s youngest journalists are free to, as the Man in Black sings, bring to light news that’s hidden in their schools and communities.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0