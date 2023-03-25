The Nebraska Legislature cannot have taken what Sen. Megan Hunt called “the final vote” of the 2023 session when it invoked cloture and advanced LB574 Thursday.

The bill that would ban gender-affirming care for minors, prohibiting transgender youth from seeking treatments like puberty blockers, hormones or gender-altering surgeries, had motivated Omaha Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh to filibuster nearly every bill that preceded LB574, slowing the Legislature to a crawl.

Cavanaugh, Hunt, also from Omaha, and Lincoln Sen. Danielle Conrad were among the leaders of the filibuster ended by the cloture vote receiving the minimum number votes, 33, on Tuesday. That vote caused Hunt to pledge to continue the delaying tactics and proclaim, “This session is over.”

The session, however, can’t be over, for no other reason than the Legislature is required to pass a budget in the first session of each biennium. That would be this year.

The budget is far from the only issue that the Legislature needs to consider, and, hopefully act on in the remaining 40 days of the 90-day session.

Primary among those issues are Gov. Jim Pillen’s proposed $1.25 billion fund to boost school aid and property tax relief and creating legislation to implement the voter ID requirement approved by voters last year.

Dozens of other measures -- addressing criminal justice reform, carving out exceptions in the voter-approved minimum wage increase, a Sarpy County sewer system, are priority bills for senators and committees that could come to the Legislative floor.

But the filibusters, which are near certain to come on other “culture war” priority bills, including more transgender issues and an abortion ban, threaten to slow the Legislature to the point where very little is passed by the time the session is wrapped up in June.

So it is incumbent on Speaker John Arch of La Vista to reach some kind of agreement with Cavanaugh and Hunt, who are exercising the one right provided to a legislative minority by filibustering, to get the budget and other important, substantive bills to the floor with plenty of time for their deserved careful consideration.

That agreement, perhaps, could entail setting aside second round consideration of LB574 and first round debate on other controversial bills to allow the budget, the voter ID implementation legislation, Pillen’s school fund proposal and other tax measures to be considered and, if approved, passed.

That approach very well might mean these flash-point bills will not be approved, or even further debated, in this session. But that delay – those bills can be brought back next year – may very well be the only way that the Legislature can do the work it must do on issues, policies and the budget that are most important to the state.