Editorial, 3/25: Traffic lanes more important than parking in P and Q streets bike lane plan

The city is planning to add a pair of buffered bike lanes on Q and P streets east of downtown, putting the dedicated lanes created by striping on the six blocks from Antelope Valley Parkway to North 25th Street.

Part of the Lincoln Bike Plan, which the city has been gradually implementing over the last four years, the P and Q street lanes would be the next addition to the network of lanes and trials that has earned Lincoln a Silver Level Bicycle Friendly Community designation from the League of American Bicyclists – in a state that the organization ranks dead last for bicycle friendliness.

Adding the bike lanes, however, would either eliminate one of the two traffic lanes on each street or take away 86 parking spots.

Traffic studies have concluded that both streets have excess capacity and that a single lane could accommodate the daily traffic volume. But, for those who regularly drive the streets to and from downtown, those single street views don’t tell the whole traffic story of P and Q streets.

Each of the streets, Q in the mornings and P in the afternoon, relieve rush hour traffic congestion and gridlock on O Street and provide faster and easier access to downtown offices, businesses and restaurants.

Removing a traffic lane on those streets would, obviously, reduce the gridlock relief and make access to downtown slower in our post-pandemic time when getting people back to the city center for work, dining and entertainment will be an on-going challenge.

The city also conducted parking surveillance along the streets, counting the number of parking spots used during different times of the day on weekdays and weekends and found that 73% of the parking spots were never used.

That finding argues for the elimination of the parking spots over shutting down a traffic lane. Removing parking could be an inconvenience for residents who live along the streets. But the city found that side streets had excess capacity and could take additional parking for residents and area workers.

Losing parking anywhere is far from ideal. But, if the city doesn’t exercise its third option – to scrap the plan altogether, which is highly unlikely, taking the parking spots rather than a much needed driving lane is the best, and certain to be most popular, choice.

