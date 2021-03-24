Editorial, 3/25: Lincoln, nation must put end to anti-Asian hate

Thursday evening, Lincolnites will gather at Tower Square for a candlelight vigil expressing support for Asians and Asian Americans.
Organized by the Asian Community & Cultural Center, Nebraska Appleseed and the Karen Society of Nebraska, the vigil was triggered by last week’s mass shooting in Atlanta that left six people of Asian descent dead.
But sadly, the vigil also aims at standing in solidarity against a rising tide of hate and anti-Asian sentiment fanned by the erroneous perception and the previous presidential administration that Chinese citizens were to blame for the coronavirus.
Fittingly, the vigil will take place beneath “Ascent,” the seven-story glass tower designed by and created for Jun Kaneko, the Japanese ceramicist who moved to Omaha in 1990, becoming Nebraska’s most widely known, internationally acclaimed artist.
Lincoln has a long history of welcoming refugees, immigrants and students, especially from Asia. That has led to a vibrant Vietnamese community, centered on North 27th Street.
And it can be seen across the city with its astounding array of Korean, Thai, Vietnamese, Chinese, Burmese, Indian, Japanese and Middle Eastern restaurants along with Asian markets, groceries and retail shops.
Lincoln, however, is not immune to anti-Asian hate, as can be heard and seen on social media, and, in at least one case, violence. That cannot, should not and, hopefully, will not be tolerated in Lincoln, or anywhere else.
Thursday’s hour-long vigil, set for 6:30 p.m., is designed for, in the words of the organizers, “healing our hearts,” sending prayers to the victims’ families and standing against anti-Asian violence and hate.
“We want our community to know our support and love,” they write on the Facebook post announcing the vigil.
That support and love needs to be expressed beyond the vigil and by individuals toward one another.
That means, for Lincoln’s white majority, reaching out to Asian friends and acquaintances, to hear from them about their experiences, hopes and fears and, in doing so, expressing support.
Reaching out can be uncomfortable and awkward, raising concerns about what to say and how to say it without inadvertently appearing to be condescending or insulting. There’s no universal phrase that can break the ice on that kind of talk.
But simply and directly stating why the contact has been made -- as in “I’m just calling to check in with you because of all the anti-Asian hate and violence that’s going on” -- will very likely start a conversation that can have more meaning and greater impact for those involved than any public vigil or protest.
That said, Thursday’s vigil, we hope, will be well attended, drawing hundreds of Lincolnites of all races and nationalities to say that anti-Asian hate and violence has no place in our community.