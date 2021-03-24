Editorial, 3/25: Lincoln, nation must put end to anti-Asian hate

Thursday’s hour-long vigil, set for 6:30 p.m., is designed for, in the words of the organizers, “healing our hearts,” sending prayers to the victims’ families and standing against anti-Asian violence and hate.

“We want our community to know our support and love,” they write on the Facebook post announcing the vigil.

That support and love needs to be expressed beyond the vigil and by individuals toward one another.

That means, for Lincoln’s white majority, reaching out to Asian friends and acquaintances, to hear from them about their experiences, hopes and fears and, in doing so, expressing support.

Reaching out can be uncomfortable and awkward, raising concerns about what to say and how to say it without inadvertently appearing to be condescending or insulting. There’s no universal phrase that can break the ice on that kind of talk.

But simply and directly stating why the contact has been made -- as in “I’m just calling to check in with you because of all the anti-Asian hate and violence that’s going on” -- will very likely start a conversation that can have more meaning and greater impact for those involved than any public vigil or protest.

That said, Thursday’s vigil, we hope, will be well attended, drawing hundreds of Lincolnites of all races and nationalities to say that anti-Asian hate and violence has no place in our community.

