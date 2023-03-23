Nebraska has what soon may be an affordable housing crisis.

Already acute in Lincoln and Omaha, the affordable housing shortage extends across the state, where 70 of 93 counties experienced population losses in the 2020 census, some of that decline attributable to a lack of houses and apartments where residents can afford to live.

While the definition of exactly what “affordable housing” is and how it differs from “workforce housing” can be debated. But the need for additional housing for those who earn the state’s median income and below and those moving to the state already exists and is continuing to grow each year.

Sen. Jane Raybould, who dealt with affordable housing issues during her time on the Lincoln City Council, has proposed a bill, LB481, that aims at assisting cities and counties in their efforts to increase affordable housing by authorizing the issuance of special obligation bonds to finance public improvements to encourage development and renovation of affordable housing.

That bill, however, ran into a serious roadblock at its Tuesday hearing – a state constitutional provision that bars counties from using tax-increment financing.

At the hearing, Raybould told the Legislature’s Urban Affairs Committee that she would be open to amendments that would address those concerns, while raising the possibility of an interim study on affordable housing before the 2024 Legislature convenes.

Even though the housing shortage is worsening, the interim study would be worth a year’s delay in legislative action if it establishes the current needs for affordable and workforce housing, projects those needs into the future and, critically, comes up with a workable plan to address those needs

That plan would, unquestionably, have to be something of a private-public partnership.

Public funding, through special obligation bonds or other means, can only cover a limited amount of the expenses required to create more affordable housing, essentially supporting private affordable housing developers, who should be involved in the planning process along with representatives of city and county governments.

The planning process should address another primary affordable housing issue, expressed by Urban Affairs committee chair Sen. Terrell McKinney, who represents a North Omaha district:

“I don’t trust Omaha or the county to place these housing developments where they should go ... we need a guarantee that it is affordable housing.”

Guaranteeing affordability can be done through guidelines that would require mortgage payments or rents on the properties funded through an affordable housing program be at specific rates equated with income levels.

Assuring placement in areas where affordable housing is most needed could be addressed through prioritizing program use based on neighborhood economics, in both income and housing price.

There are also multiple ideas and plans to increase affordable housing, some which have been implemented in other states, that could be copied by Nebraska.

But regardless of whether it involves special obligation bonds or other measures, an affordable housing plan should be developed over the next year and approved by the 2024 Legislature to prioritize the years-long process to create the affordable and workforce housing the state desperately needs.