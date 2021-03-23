Editorial, 3/24: Journal Star offers primary endorsements

Participatory government requires ... well ... participation. People need to run for office, and people need to vote. Voters will next do their duty on or before the April 6 primary, which will narrow the field for at-large City Council candidates and one Lincoln Public School Board district in advance of the May 4 general election.
We are grateful to all the candidates who invest their time and effort to run. And we are grateful for the diversity of thought and experience they offer voters. A year of COVID has taught many lessons, among them local government matters, and the decisions made here hit, quite literally, close to home.
It's no substitute for informed voters making their best decisions, but the Journal Star offers its endorsements now in contested April 6 primary races.
Twelve candidates are running for three at-large seats on the Lincoln City Council. The primary will narrow the field to six candidates before voters pick three winners on May 4.
Incumbents Roy Christensen, Sändra Washington and Bennie Shobe all are running for re-election, and all deserve to advance to the May vote. The City Council isn't about finding unanimity. Christensen, Washington and Shobe may not end up on the same side of a council vote all the time, but all bring civility, thoughtfulness and experience inside and outside of city government.
That same diversity of thought and experience exists among the challengers we endorse -- Tom Beckius, Mary Hilton and Elina Newman.
Among the six are two Republicans (Christensen and Hilton), three Democrats (Washington, Shobe and Beckius) and a nonpartisan candidate (Newman). Their varying priorities -- public safety, affordable housing, street maintenance and fiscal responsibility -- represent the varied priorities of Lincoln at large.
Five of the 11 City Council candidates who responded to the Journal Star's Voters' Guide questionnaire declared themselves neither Republican nor Democrat, indicating an appetite to serve and find solutions outside the two-party structure.
In the race to represent northeast Lincoln on the Lincoln Public Schools Board of Education, three candidates will be narrowed to two for the May 4 election. Incumbent Kathy Danek has been a solid contributor to the board for two decades. Colette Yellow Robe earns our other endorsement for the April race. Her background in education and her priorities of justice and equity would be valuable additions to the board's conversations.
The candidates have done their part, stepping forward and telling voters where they stand. Next, voters do the hard work. Regardless of your thoughts on our endorsements, our most important message is simply: Vote.