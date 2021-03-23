Editorial, 3/24: Journal Star offers primary endorsements

Participatory government requires ... well ... participation. People need to run for office, and people need to vote. Voters will next do their duty on or before the April 6 primary, which will narrow the field for at-large City Council candidates and one Lincoln Public School Board district in advance of the May 4 general election.

We are grateful to all the candidates who invest their time and effort to run. And we are grateful for the diversity of thought and experience they offer voters. A year of COVID has taught many lessons, among them local government matters, and the decisions made here hit, quite literally, close to home.

It's no substitute for informed voters making their best decisions, but the Journal Star offers its endorsements now in contested April 6 primary races.

Twelve candidates are running for three at-large seats on the Lincoln City Council. The primary will narrow the field to six candidates before voters pick three winners on May 4.