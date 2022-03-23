Editorial, 3/24: A tip of the hat to retiring Parks and Recreation Director Lynn Johnson

In a calendar year filled with so many high-profile retirements, the recent announcement that Lynn Johnson was calling it quits in June might have gone overlooked by comparison.

Johnson, the longtime Lincoln Parks and Recreation director, might lack some of the prominence of a recent group of Lincoln retirees -- from Lincoln Public Schools Superintendent Steve Joel to Wendy Birdsall at the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce to Barbara Bartle at the Lincoln Community Foundation -- but few folks had as big of an impact on the daily lives and the quality of life in Lincoln.

Johnson oversaw a department that today manages 133 parks, 134 miles of trails, 92 playgrounds, more than 80,000 street trees, nine public pools, six recreation centers, five golf courses, four dog runs and a nature center.

Much of that acreage was developed under Johnson's watch and if you don't consider it to be a quality-of-life enhancement, you haven't taken a walk or rode a bicycle on one of Lincoln's trails.

These are the amenities that make Lincoln a great place to live, and they can make a difference when people decide whether to relocate here.

Johnson seemed to be always on the job although you seldom heard from him or about him. He simply made sure those amenities were well-groomed and well-maintained.

“His legacy of innovation, progress and dedication to our community will continue to benefit residents into the future,” said Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, who now faces the challenge of finding someone capable enough to fill Johnson's shoes.

The city plans to conduct a national search for its next Parks and Recreation director. We have no reason to believe they won't be able to attract a talented successor to Johnson, who put in place a solid foundation that makes his position a desirable one.

Johnson joined Lincoln Parks and Recreation in January 1997 as its planning and construction manager. In 2000, then-Mayor Don Wesely appointed him director when Johnson's predecessor moved on. He thrived in that position for the next 22 years.

The department’s ongoing partnership with the Great Plains Trails Network has helped the city create an interconnected trail system that supports both recreation and commuter use, Johnson said.

Other significant projects Johnson led as head of the department include expansion of the Pioneers Park Nature Center, renovation of Nebraska’s Centennial Mall, development of Tower Square at 13th and P streets.

Over the last 22 years, Johnson did his job both ably and efficiently and seldom got the recognition he deserved for making Lincoln a better place to live and play.

Today, we take a moment to offer our long-felt gratitude for a job well done.

