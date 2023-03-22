Twice since 2008, Nebraska has made national news by splitting its five electoral votes based on election results.

It's a way for all Nebraskans to feel like their vote matters, that while the state leans to the right, there is a big enough pocket of Democrats to sway the vote by preventing a sweep.

Another push in the Nebraska Legislature to award all five of the state's electoral votes to the election's overall winner found its way to the Capitol floor last week and we hope it is quickly dismissed.

The Omaha World-Herald reported last week that LB764 would strike language in existing state law that divides Nebraska's electoral votes by congressional districts in presidential elections, effectively implementing a winner-take-all system used by nearly every other state.

The bill was the subject of a public hearing in the state Government, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee last week.

Currently, of Nebraska's five electoral votes, one vote is designated to the winner of each of the state's three congressional districts, and two votes are awarded to the winner statewide.

Maine, for whom Nebraska's system is patterned, is the only other state to award electoral votes this way.

LB764 would only ensure more people's votes go unheard. Further disenfranchising the people creates distrust and casts doubt in a voting system that, sadly, is being forced to defend its legitimacy for some illegitimate reasons.

Voices from the left have loudly called for the abolition of the Electoral College in favor of a nationwide popular vote. Considering the Democratic candidate has won the popular vote but lost the presidency twice this century, the motive for such a move is simple. But mustering support for the required constitutional amendment – which small states fear would dilute their impact – makes it all but impossible.

Instead, the best way to get a better, more representative cross-section of the electorate is to follow the lead of Nebraska and Maine and split votes by House districts.

Rather than making elections all about certain states and depressing motivation among voters in the minority party, the vote-splitting system encourages more competitive and representative elections.

Nebraska's current system was established in 1991. Since then, Nebraska's electoral votes have only been split in two presidential elections — in 2008 and 2020. In both elections, four electoral votes went to the Republican candidate (John McCain or Donald Trump), and one vote went to the Democrat (Barack Obama or Joe Biden).

Nebraska's one electoral vote didn't sway those elections, but it did wonders in helping Nebraskans to realize their vote does indeed matter.

As for those pushing for the passage of LB764, it's time to drop it and get something important done this legislative session.