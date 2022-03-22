Editorial, 3/23: Time change bill something to unite behind

There appears to be a cause that, even in one of our most divisive times, nearly all Americans can rally behind – making Daylight Saving Time permanent.

Polls consistently show that more than 70% of Americans favor ending the spring-forward/fall-back semi-annual changing of clocks and that the vast majority of those are in favor of year-round Daylight Saving Time.

That, perhaps, is the reason that last week, the U.S. Senate unanimously passed the “Sunshine Protection Act” that would make Daylight Saving Time permanent starting in 2023 by voice vote – an indicator that there was zero opposition to the measure.

Two weeks ago, on the day after we set our clocks forward an hour, the Nebraska Legislature gave veto-proof 39-to-4 first-round approval to Sen. Tom Briese’s LB283, which would make Daylight Saving Time permanent in the state, if it is approved by the federal government or similar bills become law in three neighboring states.

As of now, Wyoming is the only neighboring state that has approved such a measure. But Iowa, South Dakota, Kansas and Missouri are among the 28 states including Nebraska that the National Conference of State Legislatures has identified as considering permanent Daylight Saving Time measures this year.

It is worth noting that year-round Daylight Saving Time has twice been the law of the land – during World War II and in 1973, when it was implemented in an attempt to reduce energy use during the OPEC oil embargo.

It was repealed a year later as the oil crisis ebbed and some advocating the end because of children getting into accidents while walking to school in the dark. The latter proved to be statistically insignificant, the number of accidents involving school children only went up a few – likely less than 10 – across the country.

The House of Representatives, which has held a hearing on the matter, must pass a bill before it can go to President Joe Biden to sign. Biden has not said whether he supports the change.

But most Americans, including the Journal Star editorial board, do – something that Sen. Marco Rubio (R.-Florida), one of the Sunshine Protection Act’s primary sponsors acknowledged before the Senate voted last week:

“I know this is not the most important issue confronting America, but it’s one of those issues where there’s a lot of agreement,” Rubio said. “If we can get this passed, we don’t have to do this stupidity anymore. Pardon the pun, this is an idea whose time has come.”

Indeed, it has.

