Husker football jokes aside, the governor -- not the head coach -- stands at the head of our state, setting a critical tone for other Nebraskans, particularly other Nebraskans who are doing the public's work.

Gov. Jim Pillen has chosen to break with three decades of tradition. He has decided not to share his public schedule. The state's top public servant has chosen to not share how and with whom he spends his time. Events will be publicized as they occur, but advance notice is over.

This isn't a matter of making sure he's putting in the hours. We're sure he's working hard. It's a matter of what he chooses to do with the bully pulpit voters gave him. Transparency is a recurring campaign promise and a show of respect to the public.

What about not releasing a schedule helps Pillen function better on the state's behalf?

Now isn't the time for a governor to take away such basic information. There's a palpable distrust of government at every level. There's a need for more access, more information and more transparency at every level of government.

In Lincoln, two or the more controversial issues have been the Lincoln Bold and Wilderness Crossing development plans. And while the letter of the law regarding public notices may have been met, it hasn't stopped many from noting that they found out too late in the process to have a seat at the table.

At both Lancaster County Commission meetings and Lincoln Public Schools Board of Education meetings, residents have complained about not being heard in a public forum.

Elected officials may have been following long-standing practices in managing public input. And some who want their voices heard in a public setting are, no doubt, more interested in grandstanding than problem-solving.

But, broadly, in a climate rife with misinformation and disinformation, access to our officials -- through their schedule or their ear at a meeting -- is more important than ever.

In exchange for that access, public officials should be able to expect civility and some level of understanding of their work from those hoping to participate in public discourse.

Whether it's the governor's schedule or the mic at a public meeting, access may be a little less convenient, but it's part of the price of public service. And it's definitely essential to the public's business.