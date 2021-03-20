Editorial, 3/21: Recent events show need for Lincoln's climate resiliency plan

To do so, the plan includes myriad strategies to address climate change in the city.

About 50 of those, including changing the management of the city’s 1,700 acres of land, converting the city’s vehicle fleet to renewable or electric energy and working to reduce solid waste, can be done without additional funding or authorization.

The plan ties in with the Lincoln Electric System’s goal for a net carbon reduction of 95% to 100% by 2040-45.

Contrary to opponents’ assertions, the Climate Action Plan isn’t part of a “Green New Deal.” But the efforts to cut carbon will create “green energy” jobs.

Wisely, the plan goes beyond those cuts and changes to identify the need for what will be Lincoln’s largest infrastructure project of the 21st century -- securing a second source of water for the growing city.

Planning needs to begin on that project and efforts to secure federal and other financing need to get underway as well to allow the new system to come online when it is needed in 20 to 25 years.

Any projects beyond the specific actions the city can take without additional authorization will require approval by the City Council, guaranteeing that the plan is just that, a plan.