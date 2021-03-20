Editorial, 3/21: Recent events show need for Lincoln's climate resiliency plan

On Jan. 25, 14½ inches of snow piled up at the Lincoln Airport, setting an all-time January single-day snowfall record.
On Feb. 16, temperatures plunged to minus-31 degrees, the second-coldest temperature ever recorded in the city.
Last Sunday, 2.95 inches of rain fell in Lincoln, the most-ever recorded in the city on a single day in March.
Viewed individually, each of those extreme weather events could be seen as an anomaly. Together, however, they’re evidence of climate change that, scientists predict, will create ever more extreme events.
In Lincoln, predictions are, that by 2050, daily temperatures will be 5 degrees warmer on average than today, there will be 44 days a year with a heat index of over 100 degrees, a 10% to 16% increase in winter and spring precipitation with a 15% to 30% increase in heavy precipitation, more severe multi-day extreme events and a 4% drop in summer precipitation.
To address climate change, and mitigate Lincoln’s global warming impact, Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird has proposed a Climate Action Plan for 2021-27 that will be incorporated with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Comprehensive Plan, if it is approved by the City Council, as it should be.
The plan’s central goal is to reduce Lincoln’s net greenhouse gas emissions 80% by 2050.
To do so, the plan includes myriad strategies to address climate change in the city.
About 50 of those, including changing the management of the city’s 1,700 acres of land, converting the city’s vehicle fleet to renewable or electric energy and working to reduce solid waste, can be done without additional funding or authorization.
The plan ties in with the Lincoln Electric System’s goal for a net carbon reduction of 95% to 100% by 2040-45.
Contrary to opponents’ assertions, the Climate Action Plan isn’t part of a “Green New Deal.” But the efforts to cut carbon will create “green energy” jobs.
Wisely, the plan goes beyond those cuts and changes to identify the need for what will be Lincoln’s largest infrastructure project of the 21st century -- securing a second source of water for the growing city.
Planning needs to begin on that project and efforts to secure federal and other financing need to get underway as well to allow the new system to come online when it is needed in 20 to 25 years.
Any projects beyond the specific actions the city can take without additional authorization will require approval by the City Council, guaranteeing that the plan is just that, a plan.
As projects and initiatives move forward over the next six years, their non-climate-related impacts, such as possibly increasing the cost of housing, and must be taken into consideration.
Lincoln, of course, can’t reverse climate change on its own. The climate action plan, if approved would join plans approved by more than 900 other cities, federal efforts being implemented by the Biden administration and, hopefully, a state plan that would be created by a bill now pending in the Legislature.
The Lincoln City Council will hold a public hearing on the plan Monday and vote on incorporating the plan into the Comprehensive Plan a week later. If approved, as it should be, appropriately, implementation of the new effort will kick off on Earth Day.