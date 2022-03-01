Editorial, 3/2: NU proposals reasonable use of relief funds

Forgive even a fiscally conservative state like Nebraska for getting a little excited.

This legislative session has been characterized by big ideas and big price tags. Influxes of federal funding for infrastructure and COVID-19 relief put some extra cash in the coffers. And lots of folks have lots of thoughts about how to spend it.

All that money — and the surplus state funds available — as has been noted by Gov. Pete Ricketts, is the taxpayers' money. Either we've already paid in, or we will, with interest, in the future. So it's important we get a good bang for the buck.

Recently one of the state's biggest economic drivers, the University of Nebraska, made its pitch for $185 million spread over eight different plans, each pitch part of separate bills discussed recently in the Appropriations Committee.

The costliest idea is $60 million to create a rural health education building on the University of Nebraska-Kearney campus. Combatting a demographic crisis worsened by COVID-19 with COVID-19 relief money makes sense.

Closer to home, two bills call for $50 million for a cybersecurity center and $25 million (to match $25 million in private-sector money) for a building to house more real-world ag research, both part of UNL's Innovation Campus.

“These one-time federal funds offer our state a rare opportunity not only to recover from the pandemic, but to grow our economy and quality of life for generations to come," NU President Ted Carter told committee members.

Indeed, all these proposals support new endeavors and educational programs, which offer the chance to grow our economy and attract people and industry.

Most folks who win the lottery take the lump sum, the idea being getting as much money working for you as fast as possible. That needs to among the guiding principles and lawmakers divvy up this windfall.

We also must be cautious about overbuilding to the point that when the one-time money is gone we can't cover the ongoing bills for our ideas and initiatives. That's why public-private partnerships are an attractive alternative.

There's not a bad idea in the bunch of NU's $185 million in proposals. The Legislature has heard plenty of other good ideas about spending federal relief and infrastructure funds. But in the end, there's only so much to go around.

Here's hoping the state makes its priorities maximizing the return on our investment and minimizing unfunded, ongoing obligations that could turn this windfall into a financial liability.

