Most of us are fortunate to understand food insecurity only on an intellectual level -- not as an experience. It is almost always economically driven and can be compounded by geography.

And rural hunger can be even easier to overlook, but it is a very real problem in much of Nebraska, especially in towns with no grocery stores and an elderly population.

Many towns have no market and too many residents aren't able to drive -- often many miles -- to get groceries. Inflation and the high cost of fuel are only making things harder.

Thankfully, help appears to be on the way.

After two years of planning, the Hometown Fresh Mobile Food Pantry, a custom-made trailer, left the Food Bank of Lincoln last week for its maiden voyage to Plymouth.

Journal Star reporter Lauren Penington wrote last week that Hometown Fresh has a primary sponsor in Sandhills Global, which funded and built the trailer.

The team also built a heat map to determine which Southeast Nebraska towns had limited access to grocery stores.

The trailer will serve eight communities during the pilot stage of the program — Belvidere, Rising City, Auburn, Davenport, Pawnee City, Plymouth, Syracuse and Utica.

For now, it will make eight monthly journeys, one to each community, with hopes for more trips to more towns in the future.

The Mobile Food Pantry also hopes to soon add several Lincoln sites -- including the Yazidi Cultural Center and the Ponca Tribe Wellness Center -- into the monthly rotation.

Each trip will serve an estimated 100 to 150 Nebraskans. The focus for supplies headed to rural areas will be on the core foods of fresh produce, protein, baked goods and shelf-stable items.

The Food Bank of Lincoln served 9.9 million meals in 16 counties last year and is on track to reach 11 million by the end of this fiscal year in June. During the pandemic, it served 13.5 million.

Bringing food to people in need with its trailer -- which has a 41,000-watt generator, two heating and cooling units and access to running water -- will expand that footprint to help more people in need.

Healthy Blue Nebraska will continue to partner with the Food Bank to help stock the trailer. Last week, it presented the Food Bank with a check for $150,000 -- a healthy donation that will lay a strong foundation for the program.

We urge other Nebraska businesses to give to the Hometown Fresh Mobile Food Pantry. It serves the masses by bringing help and hope to Nebraska's kitchens.

Solving hunger should be a primary objective in any decent and dignified society. But it goes deeper than that, says Michaella Kumke, president and CEO of the Food Bank of Lincoln.

"Food is fuel, it's medicine, it's foundational for health," she said. "It's not a privilege."