Editorial, 3/18: State lawmakers give a glimpse of bipartisan politics

In these polarized times, when partisan sniping has become all too common, every now and then we are pleasantly surprised when politicians across the spectrum can come together to get something good done.

More than 80% of the Nebraska Legislature voted in favor of LB1073, which calls on Gov. Pete Ricketts to apply for all federal funds available to Nebraska for emergency rental assistance under the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. The bill advanced Wednesday to the last of three rounds of debate following a voice vote. It passed first-round debate last week with a 29-7 vote.

There's still the threat of partisan bickering before the issue comes to a final vote, and a lot can change before the end of the month, but at this point we're optimistic. It looks like the State Legislature is on the cusp of the 30 votes needed to override a gubernatorial veto.

Here, the system functioned. Our lawmakers have worked thoughtfully to help Nebraskans in need. We seldom like knowing how the sausage is made, but every now and then, the end result speaks for itself.

We are encouraged to see this bipartisan effort. It would be wonderful if it were a trend and not an aberration.

After Ricketts announced he would not seek the $120 million available to the state, the bill was amended to include the requirement that he apply for the emergency aid.

As of now, Nebraska is one of only two states to reject the funding opportunity, said Sen. Matt Hansen of Lincoln. The state has until March 30 to apply for the funds before they are earmarked to go to other states.

Lawmakers have repeatedly asked Ricketts to seek out the aid. Last week, all nine members of the Appropriations Committee signed a letter asking the governor to reconsider his decision.

Even hours of testimony, which illustrated the need for this funding -- particularly in rural Nebraska -- did little to sway the governor, who argued that the pandemic is over and thus emergency funding is no longer necessary.

"Nebraska is not a welfare state," Ricketts wrote in a column that was published last week in the Omaha World-Herald. "It’s not who we are. But if we take these funds, it will be."

The Legislature sees it differently. It's good to see that the people-over-party sentiment we wholeheartedly endorse came into play.

Millions of Americans have been financially crippled by the pandemic. When 48 other states -- Republican- and Democrat-led states alike -- have applied for the emergency aid, it makes no sense that Nebraska wouldn't follow suit. Nebraskans will cover the cost through their taxes; they deserve to benefit.

Pointing to the nation's lowest unemployment rate as a reason for not taking the emergency aid is overlooking the financial hardship too many in our state have been through over the last two years.

Fortunately, the Legislature, working together, is seeing to it that Nebraskans get the help they need.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0