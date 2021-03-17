Editorial, 3/18: Ricketts' statements on marijuana fail to advance discussion

By virtue of his position, Nebraska's governor has great power to shape and lead a constructive discourse, but Gov. Pete Ricketts' remarks last week on the dangers marijuana did just the opposite.
"This is a dangerous drug that will impact our kids,” the governor said at a press conference before a hearing on the state's latest medical marijuana bill. “If you legalize marijuana, you're going to kill your kids."
These words didn't elevate the discussion. Rather, his oversimplification of the topic ignored the pleas of parents with sick children – and that the legislation being debated later that day was specific to medical uses.
A medicine derived from cannabis that's been studied at the University of Nebraska Medical Center showed promise in treating intractable seizures in children. In every state but Nebraska and Idaho, Americans suffering from other devastating, debilitating medical conditions have the ability to see if medical marijuana might be the right treatment for their symptoms, rather than prescription painkillers or other drugs.
Instead, the governor has proclaimed – wrongly – that no gray area exists.
He's right that medical studies have showed regular marijuana usage can affect the development of young brains. But, again, the high-potency recreational cannabis sold in Colorado – which Ricketts frequently cites – is a far cry from the medical marijuana several Nebraskans, during tear-filled testimony, sought to treat severe illnesses.
THC, the compound responsible for the “high,” is found in much lower concentrations in marijuana used medically than recreationally. Furthermore, states have specifically banned consumption of medical marijuana by smoking or edibles.
In fact, that’s exactly what Lincoln Sen. Anna Wishart has done this year with LB474 – and every time she’s introduced a bill to legalize medical marijuana – by proposing to tightly control distribution and access in very specific terms.
Furthermore, the legalization of recreational marijuana – that proposal was debated last month, not the day of Ricketts' remarks – is far more likely to occur first at the federal level than at the state level in Nebraska.
Yet, rather than actually governing on this topic by taking an active role in crafting the regulations to define medical marijuana use in the state, lawmakers remain content to punt on the issue. There’s little doubt that a second initiative effort – the first in 2020 was tossed on a technicality regarding language – will succeed and open up a far more permissive environment for medical marijuana than Wishart’s bill.
If the governor and his allies were truly concerned about marijuana abuse by minors, they should actively work with medical marijuana proponents to address these worries, instead of stonewalling needed legislation at every turn and relying on hyperbole and mischaracterization as a scare tactic.