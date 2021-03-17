Editorial, 3/18: Ricketts' statements on marijuana fail to advance discussion

By virtue of his position, Nebraska's governor has great power to shape and lead a constructive discourse, but Gov. Pete Ricketts' remarks last week on the dangers marijuana did just the opposite.

"This is a dangerous drug that will impact our kids,” the governor said at a press conference before a hearing on the state's latest medical marijuana bill. “If you legalize marijuana, you're going to kill your kids."

These words didn't elevate the discussion. Rather, his oversimplification of the topic ignored the pleas of parents with sick children – and that the legislation being debated later that day was specific to medical uses.