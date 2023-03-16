Preserving, remembering and honoring the past is important for any state, region or city. It is especially so for Nebraska, a place driven, since it’s naming, by its historical roots.

That is the primary goal of LB474, a bill now pending before the Legislature’s Government, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee that would authorize the spending of $35 million on the refurbishing of Fort Robinson State Park, purchasing the Mayhew Cabin in Nebraska City and developing a Standing Bear and Ponca Cultural Center on Ponca tribal land near Niobrara.

Co-sponsored by Sens. Justin Wayne of Omaha, one of the two Black members of the Legislature, Tom Brewer of Gordon, a registered Oglala Sioux tribe member, and Brian Hardin of Gering, LB474, in Wayne’s words, focuses “on some really great intersections between rural history, Nebraska history, African American history and Native community history and overall our country’s history.”

Specifically, it would develop the 149-year-old former U.S. Army post to emphasize its historical importance as the site of the 1877 shooting death of Lakota legend Crazy Horse, its role in the 1879 Cheyenne Outbreak and its function as one of the two bases of the all-Black 9th Cavalry Buffalo Soldiers.

In addition to focusing the fort’s now scattered, often difficult to find historical messaging, the bill would also provide for refurbishing the park’s existing buildings and tourist amenities.

The proposed cultural center would focus on the state’s greatest civil rights leader, 19th century Ponca Chief Standing Bear, who won the right to return to Nebraska from Oklahoma after an 1879 federal trial in which the judge ruled that Native people are “persons within the meaning of the law” in his home lands. The only Standing Bear museum now is in Oklahoma.

It should be noted that LB474 would provide the state money for Fort Robinson and the cultural center as matching funds to private money raised for each of the projects.

The Mayhew Cabin, sometimes incorrectly called “John Brown’s Cave,” is Nebraska’s lone surviving outpost on the westernmost leg of the Underground Railroad that ferried escaped slaves from “Bloody Kansas” to safety in what was then the Nebraska Territory.

The tunnels beneath the cabin, which is on the National Register of Historic Places, and a nearby museum were damaged by flooding in 2013 and 2019, triggering legal disputes and allowing the area to fall into disrepair.

Under the bill, the state would purchase, refurbish and operate the cabin and tunnels.

LB474 needs some fine-tuning before it can be advanced to the full Legislature. Given that Brewer is the committee chair, that work should get done in time for the bill to be approved and, we hope, signed by Gov. Jim Pillen.

History needs to be remembered — and historic places preserved — for future generations to learn where Nebraska came from and how that past, in many ways, continues to push the state into the 21st century.