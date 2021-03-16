Editorial, 3/17: Even talking about bailing on OU game a bad idea

That’s why even considering bailing from a high-profile game with a historic rival for the potential short-term payout of an extra home game versus lesser competition was a bad idea.

The hue and cry from the Husker faithful was swift and emphatic. We don’t duck competitors. Bring ‘em on. Husker football, in the eyes of many, defines our state. Friday’s news wasn’t Nebraska. We may not have had winning records lately, but we have our pride and honor -- unless we’re going to try to back out of a commitment for a short-term payout.

The series — agreed to in 2012 by then-Husker athletic director Tom Osborne, who knows a thing or two about playing Oklahoma — sets the game in Norman this year. And in 2022, the game moves up to Lincoln. Hard to imagine the Sooners making that trip if the Huskers backed out. And it’d take more than Old Dominion to bring the level of excitement that a two-game series with Oklahoma will bring. The Huskers and Lincoln will get its payday in 2022.

Moos and the Huskers, thankfully, quashed the idea only hours after it came to light, but the damage was done. An extra Husker home game in 2021 might’ve brought in $5 million to the program and community. It’s harder to put a price tag on what it would mean to back out of our game with Oklahoma, but you can bet in the long haul it’d be higher.

