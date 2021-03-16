Editorial, 3/17: Even talking about bailing on OU game a bad idea

Hey, let’s take a soft drink that’s beloved the world over, tinker with the taste, eliminate the original flavor and see what happens.
Here’s a thought. Let’s string our army across way too much geography without logistical support during the time of the year with the absolute worst conditions.
Or how about this: Let’s look to cancel an iconic game on a historic anniversary and substitute for it a second-tier opponent?
New Coke didn’t work out so well, and less than three months later, Coca-Cola was forced to bring back “Coke Classic.”
Napoleon’s invasion of Russia was a turning point in history.
Friday’s revelation that the Huskers were exploring cancelling their Sept. 18 game in Norman versus Oklahoma — the renewal of a once-proud rivalry on the 50th anniversary of the Game of Century — doesn’t land Nebraska in the same class of error.
But it surely wasn’t a good idea, and so obviously one that it shouldn’t haven’t gone past a very quiet, “What if …? Nah.”
Earning national college football prominence didn’t happen overnight for the Huskers. It was a decades-long process that required investment along the way and, at times, courage to stick with a plan.
Athletic Director Bill Moos and Coach Scott Frost have embraced these values. Both preach investment and patience, and plenty of Husker fans — though frustrated by setbacks and Frost’s 11-20 record thus far — agree.
That’s why even considering bailing from a high-profile game with a historic rival for the potential short-term payout of an extra home game versus lesser competition was a bad idea.
The hue and cry from the Husker faithful was swift and emphatic. We don’t duck competitors. Bring ‘em on. Husker football, in the eyes of many, defines our state. Friday’s news wasn’t Nebraska. We may not have had winning records lately, but we have our pride and honor -- unless we’re going to try to back out of a commitment for a short-term payout.
The series — agreed to in 2012 by then-Husker athletic director Tom Osborne, who knows a thing or two about playing Oklahoma — sets the game in Norman this year. And in 2022, the game moves up to Lincoln. Hard to imagine the Sooners making that trip if the Huskers backed out. And it’d take more than Old Dominion to bring the level of excitement that a two-game series with Oklahoma will bring. The Huskers and Lincoln will get its payday in 2022.
Moos and the Huskers, thankfully, quashed the idea only hours after it came to light, but the damage was done. An extra Husker home game in 2021 might’ve brought in $5 million to the program and community. It’s harder to put a price tag on what it would mean to back out of our game with Oklahoma, but you can bet in the long haul it’d be higher.