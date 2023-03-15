For 18 years, one week in March -- March 12-18 in 2023 -- has been set aside as Sunshine Week.

It's got nothing to do with the weather.

The week coincides with James Madison's birthday. The fourth president of the United State was also the chief author of the First Amendment, guaranteeing the freedoms of religion, speech, the press, assembly and the right to petition the government for a redress of grievances.

The idea behind Sunshine Week is that open government -- its business conducted clearly in the light of day -- is essential to our nation.

A nation of the people, by the people and for the people is defined by civic engagement. And civic engagement relies on actual facts.

In an age when "alternative facts" are a thing, it's more important than ever to understand how and why our local, state and national governments do what they do.

Public records and open meetings laws codify what information the public has access to. News media requests and investigative journalism may first come to mind when we talk about transparency and access, but access to information is for everyone.

The media may do it on the public's behalf much of the time, but the majesty and messiness of our form of government is that anyone can request public information, and we can -- to the greatest degree possible -- see how our government works.

Concerns over privacy and personal data security may have caused the pendulum to swing away from the principle of unfettered transparency. Every year, lawmakers and government officials nibble away at the information they make publicly accessible -- sometimes within the the law, sometimes by trying to enact new law.

In an age when misinformation (inadvertently wrong perhaps through ignorance) and disinformation (willfully wrong with ill intent) abound, transparency matters more than ever. Those who fear it and those who fight it deserve to have their motives questioned.

There are necessary exceptions carved out -- ongoing litigation and personnel issues to name two -- that ensure the smooth operation of government during some turbulent times. But those exceptions are narrow and, generally, explicitly defined.

Knowledge is, and always has been, power. Transparency is the path to civic knowledge. So this Sunshine Week, let's celebrate the laws, rules and regulations that put power in the hands of the people.