Editorial, 3/16: State, nation won't insult its way to success

The insult-hurling spat in the State Legislature on Friday over LB773 to remove hurdles to concealed carry of guns was an unnerving reminder of how performative politics has become our norm, rather than the serious task of government overseen by the watchfulness of its citizens.

There, it was an uncivil discussion that involved attacking people, not ideas. But it's only the tip of a disheartening iceberg.

When officials don’t pass the legislation we ask for, or pass something we don’t like, we run a ballot initiative, which our elected officials can be reliably counted upon to impede or block. If we don’t like the mayor that our fellow Lincolnites elected by majority, we ask for term limits. If our county commissioners cast a vote we don’t approve of on a chicken farm or solar panels farm, we decide we will overthrow the elected process and take it to court. If a candidate is running for Lancaster County attorney, but he isn’t in our political party, we sue to stop him.

We eagerly and cynically embrace selected news outlets that our most recent national election can’t be trusted . If our side lost, why, of course, it was stolen by a foreign country! Or the opposing political party!

Having soured on governmental processes with incremental but slow gains, we employ protesting mobs, governors, judges or justices to overturn the choices we don’t like that our fellow citizens have made.

We have come to the point where the judicial branch is nearly the only place where the real work of government can occur.

Meanwhile, half a world away, Vladimir Putin observes the tyranny of the minority in social media and is emboldened by the rifts in our society: Democracy doesn’t work; America is sufficiently obsessed with populism, celebrity, narcissism and internal lawsuits to challenge him with anything more than a hasty meme.

How do we counter this?

First, we need to accept that largely what our elected officials do is dull, mundane tasks related to budgets, wastewater bond initiatives and economic reports. It isn’t exciting. It doesn’t trend on Twitter.

Second, we need to show gratitude to the thoughtful and responsible elected representatives who, in an adult and uncomplaining way, do the hard, slogging work of making choices that we ourselves do not have time or inclination to make.

Third, we need a collective agreement that democracy can’t and won’t insult its way to success. Democracy requires a clear vision of where we want to end up, and carefully working backwards to figure out how we’re going to get there. This is a process that is deliberative, sober and often requires compromises we don’t like.

If we are committed to these things, we can show a dictator a half a world away that we are serious citizens and diligent about this precious gift we call freedom.

