For the last year, the Journal Star -- in conjunction with the Omaha World-Herald -- has examined the rapidly changing field of health care, how care is evolving in a post-COVID world, how technology and telehealth are altering the industry and how environment is impacting medicine.

In final installment on Sunday -- a story by reporter Matt Olberding -- looked at shaping what we pay for and how we get our health care.

And the conclusion? It's complicated. Very complicated.

Health care costs have shot up 58% since 2010, and now make up 20% of the the gross domestic product, Olberding reported. That's a huge -- and growing -- chunk of our economy. And personal expenses -- premiums, deductibles and uncovered treatments -- are climbing the same way.

Market forces are combining with governmental forces -- the U.S. House has targeted the Affordable Care Act and aims to cut Medicaid -- to make health care expenses an even more urgent problem.

So what's the solution? What can be done to rein in health care expenses? What can providers, consumers and the companies that insure them do?

Health care professionals described a number of solutions, none of which will do the job by itself, but all of which together might move the needle. And each will require some fine-tuning.

It's easy to comparison shop for a can of soup or a mattress or a car. It's hard to comparison shop for health care. But keeping costs down has to start, now more than ever, with the consumer. And the consumer needs facts -- prices for preventive care, prescriptions and procedures.

Providers must offer innovation and alternatives -- less expensive ways to offer care. And smart preventive care programs drive down costs by avoiding costly ER visits and more acute ailments.

Employers, the folks who pay most of the insurance premiums, have the muscle to encourage or even demand many of these changes.

And government can mandate change in some areas and provide a necessary safety net in others through Medicaid and Medicare.

Advances have made medical care more effective than ever. People have the ability to avoid serious illness more effectively and can receive better treatment if they can't.

But none of those advancements mean anything if patients can't access and afford the best care.