Editorial, 3/14: Comprehensive tax reform better for state than piecemeal bills

Cut the top personal income tax rate. Cut corporate income tax. Broaden the sales tax base. Cap the annual increases in the property tax. And stop state taxation of international income, put a tax exemption on Social Security income and exempt sales taxes on residential water bills.
Those are just some of the proposals put before the Legislature this year under the guise of “tax reform.”
Some would indeed dramatically alter the way taxes are collected for both state and local government. Others merely tinker with elements the existing system.
But none fully addresses Nebraska’s tax issues, and, if taken as a package, the bills would likely make things worse than better, regressively shifting the tax burden down the income scale and hamstringing local government and, critically, public schools.
That combination could allow Nebraska to start to replicate two of the biggest state tax policy disasters in memory -- the hollowing out of the tax base in Kansas that led to a state fiscal meltdown and Proposition 13-era California, where tax restrictions caused local governments and schools to fail.
Fortunately, while she might not agree with that analysis of the tax measures that have been introduced this year, Sen. Lou Ann Linehan, chair of the Legislature’s Revenue Committee, recognizes that the tax reform needs to be addressed comprehensively.
“We need to start all over,” Linehan told the Journal Star’s Don Walton last week. “The committee needs to build a package. I think we can do better.”
The Journal Star editorial board wholeheartedly agrees and would suggest that the Legislature take no action on the major tax proposals this session, put together a serious study of the state’s tax system with input from experts with no direct economic interest in its outcome and fashion a package for the 2022 session.
The state’s system unquestionably needs updating. The “three-legged stool” that aimed to balance revenues among income, sales and property taxes was crafted in crisis by Gov. Norbert Tiemann back in 1967.
Over the decades, incentives and exemptions have carved away at the income and sales tax bases, while rising property values and the increasing cost for public education have pushed property taxes ever higher, throwing the stool out of balance.
That balanced approach may very well not suit 21st-century Nebraska.
But rather than looking at the elements of the tax formula piecemeal and making a change here that could have a drastic, unintended consequence there, that revised approach should first take a hard look at all the factors that impact taxes, including the state’s complex school funding formula
Then, a true tax reform plan would result in an equitable, non-regressive system that accommodates rural-driven interests in property tax relief without overburdening or constraining urban Nebraska, in truth, really Lincoln and the Omaha metropolitan area.
That is a considerable challenge, particularly in light of Gov. Pete Ricketts’ continuing recalcitrance to raise any tax for any reason.
But taking a year to craft a tax reform package that is fair to all Nebraskans, will allow state and local governments to properly function and, importantly, can pass through a divided Legislature is the best, perhaps only, way to move forward on one the state’s most pressing and impactful issues.