Editorial, 3/13: LPD needs to share answers with public on independent survey

Twelve Lincoln police officers have either been fired or resigned from the department since Dec. 1, a loss of about 3% of LPD’s officers in just more than three months.

Even more disturbing is the fact that many of the officers who have resigned or been fired have filed sexual harassment and discrimination reports within the department, sued the city alleging harassment, discrimination and insufficient investigation of complaints, or supported those who did.

From the outside, the firings and resignations, which seem to be forced by the filing of the complaints, appear to be retaliatory and part of an effort to downplay what seems to be a toxic culture that tolerates sexual harassment and discrimination and protects the “thin blue line.”

It appears so because little information beyond what is contained in the lawsuits and the acknowledgement of the firings and resignations has been provided by the department or city officials.

In an opinion page column published by the Journal Star on Wednesday, Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and Police Chief Teresa Ewins pledged their commitment to “transparency and accountability,” then cited privacy and legal reasons for limiting public discussion of “employee discipline, termination and litigation.”

They then repeated a standard “trust us” statement — that each complaint had been thoroughly investigated and where violations were found, proper disciplinary action was taken.

The community invests money and trust in its police force. It deserves better.

That LPD has workplace culture issues has been acknowledged, if not explicitly, for more than a year, when Gaylor Baird ordered an assessment of the department in February 2021.

That it hasn’t changed was confirmed by former officer Sarah Williams, who, after settling a suit against the department for $65,000, appeared before the City Council in December in tears, describing the sexual harassment that she encountered at LPD and her sense that, even with the lawsuit, nothing had changed

It is, to be fair, worth noting that there have been no formal complaints requiring internal investigations since Ewins took over as chief Aug. 30.

As part of the Gaylor Baird-ordered assessment, LPD officers are now being anonymously surveyed by an independent agency about their experiences in the department. While no date has been set, the survey results will be made public.

That release will be imperative to provide an unbiased look at the harassment and discrimination reported within the department and the culture that allowed it to continue. It should be accompanied by as much detail as possible about the complaints and their resolution.

The survey results and the information and action that resulted from the complaints then should be used to proscribe remedies that would change that culture and allow women to wear the badge with comfort and security.

