Editorial, 3/12: Environmental Trust board is straying from group’s roots

The Nebraska Environmental Trust’s legacy of important habitat restoration is not at all in doubt. However, its path forward very much is, based on decisions made by its board of directors.

Several recent actions – including appointments to the 14-member board, puzzling grant awards and representation of this large and diverse state, to name a few – have generated controversy and at least one lawsuit, to be heard later this month, filed by former board members and elected officials who helped found the Trust.

And those claims have shed light on an apparent paradigm shift by the organization that is departing from its traditional role of safeguarding and improving Nebraska’s natural treasures.

Created in 1992, the Trust has awarded hundreds of millions of dollars, generated from lottery revenues, as grants to fund conservation projects in all 93 counties. Up until last year, the scoring of grant applications and awarding of millions in grants went off as it had for nearly three decades.

Then came the decision to eschew projects recommended by the trust’s grant committee in favor of providing $1.8 million to a large Nebraska ethanol producer to pay half of the purchase price and expense of buying ethanol pumps and storage tanks and installing them in privately owned retail service stations.