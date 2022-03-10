Editorial, 3/11: Spend slowly, smartly on big state projects

Gov. Pete Ricketts is pushing the Legislature to spend nearly $800 million on a pair of projects -- a $500 million canal that would divert water from the South Platte River in Colorado to Nebraska and a $270 million new prison to replace the aging State Penitentiary.

Neither of those projects, however, have been designed, let alone are they close to construction. Rather, a new prison is likely months away from legislative approval and the canal years away from construction, if it even happens.

The canal proposal, which would take advantage of a provision in the 100 year old compact between the states that would allow Nebraska to construct a “Perkins County Canal” to move the water has been called a “boondoggle” and a “waste of taxpayer’s money” by a spokesman for Colorado Gov. Jared Pols, who has said Colorado will vigorous defend its right to the South Platte water.

That almost certainly means Colorado will challenge the legality of the canal project in federal court, which will tie it up for years. Because it diverts water from the Platte system, the project also would face environmental hearings on its impact on flows in the central Platte that are guaranteed for endangered and protected species.

Wisely, the Appropriations Committee Tuesday approved a budget that includes only $53.3 million for a feasibility study, design work, permitting and potentially buying land for the canal. Given the questions that surround the project, the Legislature should further strip back the funding to pay only for a feasibility study.

As for the new 1,500-bed prison, it was initially proposed by the Ricketts administration as the solution to the state’s worst-in-the-nation prison overcrowding. But, as opposition to trying to build the state out of its problem rose, the proposal was changed to replacing the penitentiary.

The $270 million replacement prison would cost only $50 million more than the estimated cost of repairs and rehabilitation for the penitentiary, according to an administration report. But those costs, the possible location and design need to be analyzed before a replacement prison is fully funded.

And, more importantly, the Legislature should explore and fund any other options for reducing the prison population. There are options: Changing the 2009 state law that added gun crimes and toughened penalties that flooded prisons with new detainees in for longer sentences; increasing programming needed for parole and utilizing drug and other specialized courts to keep offenders out of incarceration.

The feasibility study for the canal and the analysis of the new prison would be a far more prudent use of the dollars that have come from the federal stimulus windfall and higher-than-anticipated state tax receipts.

And dramatically trimming the projects’ focus and costs, to hopefully well under $50 million, would provide funding for other more immediately necessary expenditures, like addressing prison overcrowding as well as for meaningful property tax relief, the top issue for most Nebraskans.

