Editorial, 3/11: Nebraska's community colleges 'weathered storm' to offer learning alternative

The durability of the educational experience offered by Nebraska's community colleges has been in play for years -- and made more apparent during the challenges of 2020.
The benefits of career-targeted education have been brought into focus during the pandemic.
Despite offering many trade school courses and hands-on classes, Nebraska's community colleges bucked a national trend by maintaining enrollment at a time when their U.S. counterparts saw dramatic drops.
Nationally, community colleges took the hardest hit among postsecondary institutions, suffering on average a 10% drop from fall 2019 to fall 2020, according to the National Student Clearinghouse.
Greg Adams, executive director of the Nebraska Community College Association, said its five member colleges, along with Metro Community College, "weathered the storm," by creating a safe environment that made higher learning more attainable and more adaptable to its student base.
Nebraska's community colleges adapted quickly to the pandemic, physically changing classrooms and implementing other public health measures that helped "build in a degree of comfort for students to return," Adams added, particularly in career and technical education programs.
Norfolk-based Northeast Community College prepared for an enrollment dip, but instead saw growth in its trade programs because the face-to-face tutelage came in coursework that awards certification for in-demand skilled-labor jobs. Once students saw the conditions were safe, they kept coming back.
Southeast Community College, meanwhile, bounced back from a bond issue defeat a few years ago to rearrange money that helped to fund new construction that house new programs, several of which were in high demand during the pandemic.
The ability to go straight into an in-demand position with a two-year associate's degree comports with a shift in the effectiveness of higher education, which has changed through time and technology.
The high cost of a college degree has plunged millions of students into debt as they enter the workforce. Over the last decade, America's total student debt has more than doubled to $1.7 trillion.
Community colleges offer a more affordable way for students to get through their general education courses before transferring, while also offering two-year alternatives with trade certification.
The world has changed dramatically in the new millennium. No longer does someone enroll at a university to find a career and then spend the next 50 years making a living in that industry. If fact, the average person will change careers between five and seven times in a lifetime, according to a national study.
It's essential that places of higher learning continue to adapt to this cultural shift by meeting the needs of a changing population.
It shouldn't go unnoticed that Nebraska's community colleges are doing just that.