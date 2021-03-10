Editorial, 3/11: Nebraska's community colleges 'weathered storm' to offer learning alternative

Nebraska's community colleges adapted quickly to the pandemic, physically changing classrooms and implementing other public health measures that helped "build in a degree of comfort for students to return," Adams added, particularly in career and technical education programs.

Norfolk-based Northeast Community College prepared for an enrollment dip, but instead saw growth in its trade programs because the face-to-face tutelage came in coursework that awards certification for in-demand skilled-labor jobs. Once students saw the conditions were safe, they kept coming back.

Southeast Community College, meanwhile, bounced back from a bond issue defeat a few years ago to rearrange money that helped to fund new construction that house new programs, several of which were in high demand during the pandemic.

The ability to go straight into an in-demand position with a two-year associate's degree comports with a shift in the effectiveness of higher education, which has changed through time and technology.