Editorial, 3/10: Time might be right to revisit whether Lincoln needs a convention center

A decade ago, it didn't appear that Lincoln -- amid all the other changes happening -- needed a convention center. But a lot can change in 10 years, and national consulting firm thinks the time might be right.

It just might be.

Lincoln has established itself as a destination and a desirable place for out-of-towners. We have art, culture, recreational opportunities, ever-expanding commercial development and business innovation. And the draw of Big Ten sports can't be underestimated.

As Lincoln solves the puzzle that is progress these days, a convention center might be one of the missing pieces. We already have a bustling downtown filled with restaurants and bars and enough hotel rooms to accommodate the masses.

In short, there's lots to do when we gets conventioneers here. But one of the tricks, in fact, is getting them here.

To help support a convention center and all the development that follows it, we need more robust air service. Certainly, an ongoing $50 million upgrade to the terminal at Lincoln Airport is a step in the right direction, but it remains to be seen whether, to borrow a movie line, if you build it they will come.

Better -- and sustained -- air service is a necessity for the convention center idea to take off.

Journal Star business reporter Matt Olberding wrote recently that a new report from CSL International, a national consulting, determined there is enough interest in Lincoln from state, regional and national organizations to support development of a new convention center with a 30,000-square-foot multipurpose event hall, 24,000 square feet of supporting ballroom and meeting space and other elements such as gathering and outdoor spaces that can be used for events.

This change of heart from a decade ago has a lot to do with how much Lincoln has grown since Pinnacle Bank Arena became a focal point of Lincoln's downtown activity.

In the nine years since the arena opened, the Historic Haymarket district has become a destination, with shops, restaurants and bars in its footprint.

A few blocks away, downtown Lincoln has celebrated a renaissance as hotels, eateries and live-music venues have resurrected Lincoln's nightlife.

Meanwhile, the number of hotel rooms in town -- about 5,300 -- can easily support anything from a Husker Saturday to a Garth Brooks concert. That said, hosting a throng of, say, Midwest chiropractors seems simple enough.

Those chiropractors bring economic impact to a city as do dozens of other regional and national conferences and conventions. There's competition for those dollars -- dollars that were once spent in Omaha without a second thought.

Now others -- like Kearney and La Vista -- are playing the convention game.

A new 135,000-square-foot convention center and hotel just opened in Kearney, giving that city more than 200,000 square feet of convention space, while La Vista built 60,000 square feet of convention space a few years ago.

If it can happen in Kearney, why not in Lincoln, too? We're open to hearing the argument, willing to be convinced that this is a good idea and hoping it might mark another economic win for our community.

