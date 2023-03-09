It is unlikely that AltEn, the former biorefinery near Mead that used pesticide-coated seed to make ethanol, will be designated a Superfund site. Rather, the Environmental Protection Agency believes that the seed companies that sent AltEn their unused products are ultimately responsible for the cleanup.

The decision to pass the cleanup and its costs on to the seed companies, delivered by David Cozad, the director of EPA Region 7’s enforcement and compliance division, was inevitable once it was determined the AltEn site didn’t qualify under the federal Superfund law because the pesticides found in high concentration at the plant are not deemed hazardous.

But it also is, Cozad told an early March meeting of Saunders Country residents and members of a research team, based on another “fundamental principle” that the EPA operates under when working on a site like AltEn – that "the polluters should pay, not the taxpayers.”

Fair enough. Six of the companies that shipped pesticide-coated seed to the plant – Corteva Agriscience, Syngenta, Bayer, Beck’s Superior Hybrids, AgReliant and Winfield Solutions -- agreed in June 2021 to shoulder the cost and burden of the cleanup under the Nebraska Voluntary Cleanup Program.

Since enrolling in the program, which pays for the cleanup with no cost to taxpayers, AltEn Facility Response Group has spent more than $28 million on cleanup and remediation efforts that are being overseen by Newfields, an environmental engineering and construction firm hired by the group.

It is imperative, however, that the cleanup and remediation efforts be closely monitored by the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy, as well as the EPA, the agencies that signed the memorandum of agreement with the seed company group for the program to “facilitate the expeditious cleanup of contaminated sites.”

That state oversight needs to be transparent, with regular public accounting of the cleanup efforts and site monitoring and involvement of researchers from the University of Nebraska and Creighton University who have been studying the impact of the pollutants in the Mead area and on its residents.

The EPA, Cozad said, is comfortable with the seed company cleanup as long as those involved continue to diligently do the work, and supports the state's Environment Department as the lead governmental agency in the process.

That, however, does little to reassure area residents who are frustrated with what they see as the state’s slow response to the environmental disaster and its health threats and had hoped for the Superfund designation.

The only way for state leaders to ease the residents’ concerns, ensure thorough cleanup and mitigation and to protect the state’s taxpayers from bearing some of its multimillion dollar cost is through intensive monitoring.

And those findings must be regularly presented to the widest possible public – a process that will hold the seed companies and state’s feet to the fire until the cleanup is completed.