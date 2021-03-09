Editorial, 3/10: Champs not only winners in state tourneys

Lincoln is right in the middle of two magical weeks.

Last Saturday, six girls basketball teams were crowned state champions. This coming Saturday, six boys teams will emerge winners.

A year ago this week, the world seemed to change. The 2020 girls tournament was played unchanged in front of lots of fans. A week after, the boys played in front of only family members in largely empty venues.

A year of mask-wearing, social distancing and directed health measures on both local and state levels got us here -- to fuller hotels, fuller restaurants and fuller stands.

The girls tournament was a success. Good basketball. Good turnout. Good behavior. Inside the venues, folks largely adhered to the rules employed to minimize the spread of COVID. Away from the court, we might still have work to do.

Twelve percent of Nebraskans are fully vaccinated. The Centers for Disease Control have issued new guidelines that open up possibilities for that 12%. For the rest of us, we must remain on guard, to protect ourselves, our fellow community members and the progress we have made.