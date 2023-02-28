For fans of good news, Sunday's Journal Star was ... well ... good news.

Traditionally, the last Sunday edition in February carries the Journal Star's Directions special section, a showcase for growth, progress and change in Lincoln and Southeast Nebraska's business community.

The cover showed a serene image of two trucks plying the new, uncrowded South Beltway, a pathway meant to literally and figuratively speed things up around Lincoln.

Inside pages featured new businesses and new construction, fueling new jobs and new opportunities.

There is, undoubtedly, a certain segment of the population quite content with Lincoln as it is -- or as it was a decade or two ago -- but growth is good. And standing still isn't an option -- not with the world changing around Lincoln.

Lincoln will need an influx of people, affordable places for them to live, good places for them to work, safe places for their children to learn and grow, and public policy and private partnerships to keep the momentum going.

It will take dialogue and compromise as we evaluate new ideas for growth and development.

But here's more good news: The real force behind plans and policy is people. And Lincoln is loaded with good ones -- leaders, mentors, entrepreneurs and folks eager to build a welcoming and inclusive community that gives everyone a fair shake.

And while the Journal Star's Directions section chronicled business and trends -- big and small -- that have, are and will be shaping our community, the real stories are the people behind those businesses and trends. Products, ideas and innovation are driving business in Lincoln, but good people are changing our community.

Icy water and a heart-warming story

Speaking of good news, there was another story last week to remind us of the good around us.

Sgt. Tu Tran, a 14-year veteran of the Lincoln Police Department braved frigid waters on a frigid day to pull a 27-year-old woman from a car that slid off the road and was sinking into a pond in south Lincoln.

Against all odds, it was Tran's second water rescue in six months. Back in September he helped save another driver after his pickup crashed into a southeast Lincoln pond. It's a safe bet the wind chill was higher than the 4 degrees it was last Wednesday.

In a time when law enforcement -- locally and nationwide -- is facing scrutiny, it's a great reminder that there are good people out there going above and beyond to serve.