Editorial, 2/9: Regents should allow step toward alcohol sales

While Trev Alberts and the athletic department are taking a hard look at the Husker football experience in Memorial Stadium, an even more seismic shift is under consideration.

The University of Nebraska Board of Regents at their meeting Friday will consider a policy rescinding a ban on the sale of alcohol at university athletic events. Under the proposed change, NU's president and campus chancellors would have the authority to allow beer and liquor sales to spectators 21 and older.

The board should approve the change, which offers a measured approach to testing, evaluating and potentially expanding the sale of alcohol.

The proposal doesn't define a process to roll out beer sales at Pinnacle Bank Arena, Memorial Stadium or Haymarket Park regularly. If approved, the first event with beer sales would be March 5 and 6 at the Big Ten Conference Wrestling Championships at Pinnacle.

“Our board and administration have thoughtfully explored these issues for years, together with our athletics colleagues, business teams and others," said Ted Carter, NU president. "This proposed policy change is a commonsense first step if we ultimately decide to consider alcohol at any additional athletic events."

It is, indeed, a commonsense first step.

Pinnacle is set up for beer sales, with no investment needed to make the change. It provides a modest two-day test.

Nebraska isn't an island out of time. The Husker athletic programs compete for athletes. And Husker athletics competes for the public's entertainment dollars. Alcohol sales would be a fan enhancement.

Other high-profile college sports programs have made this work. The Huskers -- and their fans -- can figure it out. And if it's a mistake, an incremental change as this plan offers will give the university a chance to reverse course if it's necessary.

Alcohol consumption can be a dangerous part of the college experience, and a responsible approach is warranted. But it's disingenuous at this point to claim that alcohol isn't already a part of a Husker football home game. Fans of age tailgate and tipple before and after the game. And many run out for a quick cold one or two at halftime.

If warranted, expanding beer sales to Memorial Stadium might decrease the traffic in and our of the stadium. It might give security a better chance to catch folks who present a danger to themselves or others from overconsumption. And it would create an honest and consistent policy for all.

As this editorial board has mentioned before, we don't wish to see the university become a competitor for bar and restaurant business. But the regents have a chance to take a first step to see how a reasonable fan enhancement might work on a very limited basis -- kind a tentative first sip before deciding what to do with the whole drink.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0