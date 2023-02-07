Nebraska is a big state. The needs of its urban centers in the east are far different from the rural communities that dot the rest of the landscape.

That's one of the reasons the concept of local control is essential here. And it's one of the reasons that statewide solutions can have unintended and far-reaching consequences.

That notion hit home again when voters overwhelmingly approved a ballot initiative in November to gradually raise the minimum wage from $9 per hour to $15 by Jan. 1 2026.

While the measure passed 59% to 41%, it was approved by only 28 of the state's 93 counties. And those rejecting it were all smaller counties.

It's not hard to see that smaller communities with limited jobs and fewer potential workers might struggle with a state-mandated wage increase.

So it's also not hard to see why Sen. Tom Briese of Albion (in Boone County, which narrowly defeated the measure 1,238 for versus 1,281 against) would be the one to bring forward LB15, which would carve out two exceptions to the higher minimum wage -- to create a lower youth minimum wage for workers 14 to 17 years old and to establish a training wage for those 18 and 19.

But voters voted, and Nebraska approved the simple language of Initiated Measure 433 that set out a stair-stepped $1.50 per year increase in the minimum wage for the next 4 years with cost-of-living adjustments after that. That was crystal clear, and it was the will of the people.

The idea of a statewide minimum wage is complicated enough that prior to the election the Journal Star editorial board was unable to endorse one way or the other. The issues of rural communities are real. But so are the issues of urban voters, who supported the increase by a wide margin.

Briese said he is trying to "iron out the details," rather than undermine the intent of the measure. But the intent seemed -- and seems -- crystal clear. He is representing his constituency. But it shouldn't happen at the expense of the will of the majority of voters in this state.

If imprecise wording on an initiated measure can disqualify a ballot issue signed onto by tens of thousands of petitioners, it seems incongruous that a bill drafted after the fact could be used to carve a huge chunk of beneficiaries out of a voter-approved measure.

This remains a complicated financial issue, particularly for small businesses and smaller communities. But voters made it simpler with the clarity of their response in November. The Legislature should respect the intent and the will of the people and let Initiative 433 stand as approved.