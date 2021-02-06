Editorial, 2/7: Legislature's police reform proposals are sensible fixes

One important piece, however, is missing from the police reform package -- the creation of a public database of law enforcement misconduct.

The database is opposed by some who argue that it would collect small infractions and would have a “chilling effect” on law enforcement hiring. That, however, is point of such a database.

Police misconduct certainly happens in Nebraska. Omaha has fired 40 officers in the eight years Todd Schmaderer has been chief. A Lincoln officer resigned last week after being charged with assault while working off-duty.

Making misconduct transparent through a database would both hold police accountable for their behavior and eliminate the now-common cycle that finds officers who have been dismissed in one jurisdiction being hired by another.

One of the two database measures, supported by Omaha Sens. Justin Wayne (LB551) and Terrell McKinney (LB601), who represent the state’s two primarily Black legislative districts, should be amended into LB51 before it is sent to the full Legislature.

Given its support from the police organization, the lack of opposition to the principals involved and the public desire for meaningful police reform, LB51 has a very good chance of becoming law in the next few months.

That would be the best possible outcome following Floyd’s tragic killing and the unrest that followed, taking Nebraska closer to equality in law enforcement and respect for all its residents,

