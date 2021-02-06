Editorial, 2/7: Legislature's police reform proposals are sensible fixes

Training for Nebraska police officers would double from 20 hours a year to 40, chokeholds would be banned, psychological evaluations would be required for new hires, departments could no longer employ officers before they are certified and agencies would be required to adopt use-of-force policies.
Those provisions would become law if the Legislature passes LB51, Omaha Sen. Steve Lathrop’s police reform bill, which had its public hearing last week and will likely soon be moved from the Judiciary Committee to the full body.
LB51 and other police reform measures were introduced in the wake of last year’s killing of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police, protests that led to some clashes between protesters and law enforcement officers in Omaha and Lincoln and a pair of listening sessions held by the committee to hear Nebraskans concerns about and suggestions for police reform.
“We made a promise, and there was a promise in listening to those people that we would do something that’s responsive,” Lathrop said while introducing the bill that he rightfully said would increase police professionalism by raising minimum standards for all departments throughout the state.
That view was shared by the Nebraska Fraternal Order of Police and the Omaha Police Officers Association, who acknowledged in their testimony that the state needs uniform policing standards and that training does enhance professionalism.
One important piece, however, is missing from the police reform package -- the creation of a public database of law enforcement misconduct.
The database is opposed by some who argue that it would collect small infractions and would have a “chilling effect” on law enforcement hiring. That, however, is point of such a database.
Police misconduct certainly happens in Nebraska. Omaha has fired 40 officers in the eight years Todd Schmaderer has been chief. A Lincoln officer resigned last week after being charged with assault while working off-duty.
Making misconduct transparent through a database would both hold police accountable for their behavior and eliminate the now-common cycle that finds officers who have been dismissed in one jurisdiction being hired by another.
One of the two database measures, supported by Omaha Sens. Justin Wayne (LB551) and Terrell McKinney (LB601), who represent the state’s two primarily Black legislative districts, should be amended into LB51 before it is sent to the full Legislature.
Given its support from the police organization, the lack of opposition to the principals involved and the public desire for meaningful police reform, LB51 has a very good chance of becoming law in the next few months.
That would be the best possible outcome following Floyd’s tragic killing and the unrest that followed, taking Nebraska closer to equality in law enforcement and respect for all its residents,